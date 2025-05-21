Japan Core Machinery Order Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - apan will on Thursday release March figures for core machinery orders, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Orders are expected to slip 1.5 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year after rising 4.3 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year in February.

Japan also will see preliminary May results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in April, their scores were 48.7 and 52.4, respectively.

Malaysia will release April figures for consumer prices; in March, overall inflation was flat on month and up 1.4 percent on year.

Singapore will provide Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.8 percent on quarter and an increase of3.8 percent on year. That follows the gain of 0.5 percent on quarter and 5.0 percent on year in the three months prior.

Taiwan will see unemployment data for April; in March, the jobless rate was 3.36 percent.

Hong Kong will provide April data for consumer prices; in March, overall inflation was flat on month and up 1.4 percent on year.

Australia will see preliminary May results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from S&P Global; in April, their scores were 51.7 and 51.0, respectively.