19.06.2025 00:00:36

Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release May numbers for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 4.1 percent, with the addition of 19,900 jobs following the increase of 89,000 in April.

New Zealand will provide Q1 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.7 percent on quarter and a decline of 0.8 percent on year. That follows the 0.7 percent quarterly increase and the 1.1 percent annual drop in the previous three months.

The de facto central bank in Taiwan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.00 percent.

