Societe Generale: Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document with the annual financial report

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT WITH THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Regulated Information

Paris, 12 March 2025

Societe Generale hereby informs the public that the French version of the 2025 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 12 March 2025.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document includes the 2024 annual financial report which is made up of notably:

• the sustainability report, in accordance with the transposition into French law of Directive (EU) 2022/2464 of 14 December 2022, commonly known as the Corporate Sustainable Reporting Directive (CSRD) and with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2023/2772 of 31 July 2023 setting out the sustainability reporting standards (European Sustainability Reporting Standards, commonly referred to as "ESRS”);

• the report on corporate governance;

• the Statutory Auditors’ reports and the Sustainability certification report.

The annual financial report cross-reference table appears on page 678 of the Universal Registration Document.

The report on corporate governance as well as the related Statutory Auditors’ findings, appear respectively on pages 61 to 162 and on page 649 of the Universal Registration Document.

Information on fees paid to Statutory and Sustainability Auditors is also included in the Universal Registration Document on page 575.

In the Universal Registration Document, a correction was made regarding the LCR ratio as at end of December 2024 published on 6 February 2025. It stands at 162%, confirming the Group’s strong liquidity profile.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the "Regulated information” section of the Company’s website (https://investors.societegenerale.com/en/financial-and-non-financial-information/regulated-information-and-other-important-information) and on the AMF’s website.

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with more than 126,000 employees serving about 25 million clients in 65 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance , with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions , a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.

, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.





Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com .

