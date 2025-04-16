|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
16.04.2025 23:38:48
SL Green Realty Corp Reports Net Loss In Q1 Results
(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Wednesday reported its first quarter results. The real estate company announced a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $21.1 million for the first quarter, compared to net income of $13.1 million in the same period last year. The loss per share was $0.30, down from earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago.
Total revenues rose 28 percent to $239.8 million from $187.9 million, driven by increases in rental revenue, investment income, and interest income from real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles.
Funds From Operations fell to $1.40 per share from $3.07 per share in the prior-year period.
SLG closed Wednesday's trading at $52.31 up $0.19 or 0.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
