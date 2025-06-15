Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’146 -1.4%  SPI 16’769 -1.4%  Dow 42’198 -1.8%  DAX 23’516 -1.1%  Euro 0.9369 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’290 -1.3%  Gold 3’433 1.4%  Bitcoin 85’783 0.1%  Dollar 0.8119 0.2%  Öl 74.9 6.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Xlife Sciences vereinbart Allianz für Börsenzugang mit südkoreanischen Biotech-Firmen
Marktrotation im eigenen Portfolio: Werden "Magnificent Seven" von Value- und Small-Cap-Aktien verdrängt?
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 24: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Trotz Gaming-Boom: NVIDIA-Aktie ändert Strategie und setzt künftig wohl stärker auf KI-Chips
Irans Währung sackt deutlich ab - Kurs unterliegt Zensur
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.06.2025 16:03:00

Scatec signs PPA for 900MW onshore wind project in Egypt

Scatec Solar ASA
6.82 CHF 0.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Oslo/Cairo, 15 June 2025: Scatec ASA, a leading renewable energy solutions provider, has signed a USD-denominated 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) for a 900 MW wind project, through its dedicated project company "Shadwan Wind Power SAE” to accelerate Egypt’s transition towards a greener and more sustainable energy mix.

"This project is a testament to Scatec’s position as one of the leading renewables companies in Egypt. We are now advancing four major renewables projects in the country, with a diversified technology base. I would like to thank all parties involved for making this happen with a particular acknowledgement to the skills and persistence of our Egyptian team” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

The project will be located in Ras Shukeir, which has some of the worlds’ best wind resources for onshore wind power. The signing of the PPA will be followed by wind measurements on the site, to be finalised in the first half of 2026, before the project is further advanced towards financial close and construction.

For further information, please contact:
For analysts and investors:
Andreas Austrell, SVP IR
andreas.austrell@scatec.com
+47 974 38 686

For media:
Meera Bhatia, SVP External Affairs & Communications
meera.bhatia@scatec.com
+47 468 44 959

About Scatec 

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 6.2 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act