09.07.2025 00:20:20

OneClick Code Integrates With Verisk's Xactware To Streamline Property Claims With Code Data

(RTTNews) - OneClick Data, Inc., a leader in automated building code intelligence, has joined Verisk's (VRSK) global Partner Ecosystem.

Through this integration, OneClick's roofing and building code data is now accessible directly within Verisk's Xactware platform, specifically through XactAnalysis, a tool used by property insurance and claims professionals nationwide.

Claims adjusters can now instantly retrieve detailed, jurisdiction-specific code reports with one click, including information on drip edge requirements, ventilation, manufacturer specs, ice and water shield mandates, and sheathing guidelines. This enhancement supports quicker, more accurate claim resolutions and ensures code compliance.

Later this year, OneClick will expand its Verisk integration to include exterior code data such as siding and window requirements, further reducing research time and lowering loss adjustment expenses.

OneClick CEO Garrett Kurtt emphasized the company's mission to eliminate guesswork in property restoration claims. By embedding their trusted data directly into XactAnalysis, the partnership enhances efficiency and transparency for insurers.

With coverage across over 32,000 U.S. municipalities and more than 500,000 reports generated in the past year, OneClick offers the industry's most comprehensive and accurate building code database, delivering results where other tools often fall short.

Verisk's Xactware solutions are widely used in insurance, remodeling, and restoration sectors, offering powerful estimating and workflow tools that enhance accuracy and productivity. Verisk VP Jason Love noted the partnership helps clients close claims faster and build more resilient communities.

Tuesday, VRSK closed at $302.54, down 1.83%, and slipped further after hours to $300.53, a decline of 0.66% on the NasdaqGS.

