Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’087 0.2%  SPI 16’547 0.3%  Dow 41’249 -0.3%  DAX 23’499 0.6%  Euro 0.9355 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’310 0.4%  Gold 3’329 0.7%  Bitcoin 85’933 0.2%  Dollar 0.8316 0.0%  Öl 63.9 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Pepperstone-Startege warnt: Anleger blenden Risiken aus - getrieben von "Hopium"
KW 19: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Aktien von TSMC-, Intel, NVIDIA im Blick: USA wollen Hälfte aller High-Tech-Chips im eigenen Land herstellen
SoundHound-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: SoundHound mit kräftigem Umsatzsprung
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.05.2025 22:05:00

Oculis Publishes Invitation to the Annual General Meeting

Oculis
18.57 USD -0.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ZUG, Switzerland, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / ICX: OCS.IC) ("Oculis”), today published the invitation to the 2025 Annual General Meeting, which will be held on June 4, 2025 at Ochsen-Zug, Kolinplatz 11, CH-6300 Zug, Switzerland, at 3:00 p.m. CEST / 9:00 a.m. EDT.

The 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held in-person and broadcast. To join the broadcast, please use the following link. Information pertaining to the 2025 Annual General Meeting, including meeting materials, can be accessed on the Oculis website here.

Oculis will host a virtual information session for all shareholders on May 19, 2025 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. CEST / 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. EDT, during which members of management will provide an overview of the 2025 Annual General Meeting proposals and answer questions from shareholders. To participate, please use the following link. The webcast of the virtual information session will be available following the event for replay and be accessible on the Oculis website here.

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS / XICE: OCS) focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Oculis’ highly differentiated pipeline of multiple innovative product candidates in clinical development includes: OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME); Privosegtor (OCS-05), a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis with potentially broad clinical applications in other neuro-ophthalmic diseases; and Licaminlimab (OCS-02), a topical biologic anti-TNFa eye drop candidate for dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and is supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

Oculis Contacts

Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO
sylvia.cheung@oculis.com

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

ICR Healthcare
Amber Fennell / David Daley / Sean Leous
oculis@icrhealthcare.com


Nachrichten zu Oculis Holding AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten