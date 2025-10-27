Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’519 -0.4%  SPI 17’295 -0.3%  Dow 47’545 0.7%  DAX 24’309 0.3%  Euro 0.9262 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’711 0.6%  Gold 3’992 -2.2%  Bitcoin 91’108 0.0%  Dollar 0.7951 -0.2%  Öl 65.6 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Visa öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: PayPal veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: Logitech gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: Electronic Arts gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: Siltronic zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Kenvue Aktie 124280948 / US49177J1025

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.10.2025 22:48:23

Neutrogena Recalls Popular Makeup Remover Wipes Over Bacterial Contamination Risk

Kenvue
11.91 CHF -0.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Neutrogena's Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes, a product of Kenvue (KVUE), have been voluntarily recalled after testing positive for Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium resistant to common preservatives used in cosmetic products.

Manufacturer Kenvue Brands, LLC pulled 1,312 cases of the 50-count, 25-pack wipes after internal testing revealed contamination. The affected lot number is 1835U6325A, and the products were sold in Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

While infections from the bacteria are rare, health experts warn that individuals with weakened immune systems may face serious risks, including respiratory distress, urinary tract or eye infections, sepsis, and other complications.

The company has not provided specific return or refund instructions, but consumers are advised to discontinue use and dispose of the wipes as a precaution.

The FDA's notice and Kenvue's investigation highlight growing scrutiny over hygiene and safety standards in everyday personal care products.

Monday, KVUE closed at $15.08, up 0.53%, and currently trades after hours at $15.04, down 0.26% on the NYSE.