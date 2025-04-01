|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
01.04.2025 07:00:12
Lonza Completes its Share Buyback Program
|
Lonza Group AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Basel, Switzerland, 1 April 2025 – Lonza today announced the successful completion of its share buyback program of up to CHF 2 billion which was launched on 3 April 2023. Through the program, Lonza repurchased 4,239,731 of its shares on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange for an average purchase price of CHF 471.7279 per share.
About Lonza
Lonza Contact Details
Victoria Morgan
Daniel Buchta
Additional Information and Disclaimer
Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.
All trademarks belong to Lonza and are registered in CH, US and/or EU, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used only for informational purposes.
Privacy Policy link
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lonza Group AG
|Münchensteinerstrasse 38
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+4161 316 81 11
|Internet:
|www.lonza.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013841017
|Valor:
|1384101
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2109464
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2109464 01.04.2025 CET/CEST
