01.04.2025 07:00:12

Lonza Completes its Share Buyback Program

Lonza
546.61 CHF -2.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Lonza Completes its Share Buyback Program

01.04.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Basel, Switzerland, 1 April 2025Lonza today announced the successful completion of its share buyback program of up to CHF 2 billion which was launched on 3 April 2023. Through the program, Lonza repurchased 4,239,731 of its shares on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange for an average purchase price of CHF 471.7279 per share.

The Board of Directors intends to use the capital band to cancel the shares repurchased under the share buyback program.

More information about the completed share buyback program can be found here.

About Lonza
Lonza is one of the world’s largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, our global team of around 18,500 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. We support our customers in bringing life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing. Our company generated sales of CHF 6.6 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.9 billion in Full-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com.

Lonza Contact Details

Victoria Morgan
Head of External Communications
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2283
victoria.morgan@lonza.com

Daniel Buchta
Head of Investor Relations
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 2985
daniel.buchta@lonza.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer
Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST’s continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.

All trademarks belong to Lonza and are registered in CH, US and/or EU, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used only for informational purposes.

Privacy Policy link

To immediately delete all the data


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Lonza Group AG
Münchensteinerstrasse 38
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +4161 316 81 11
Internet: www.lonza.com
ISIN: CH0013841017
Valor: 1384101
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2109464

 
End of News EQS News Service

2109464  01.04.2025 CET/CEST

