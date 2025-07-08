Jollibee Group Reports Strong Q1 2025, Fueled by Global Expansion with Strong PH and International Growth



EQS Newswire / 08/07/2025 / 05:00 CET/CEST

WEST COVINA, US- Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2025 - The Jollibee Group (PSE: JFC), one of the largest and fastest growing restaurant companies in the world, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.



Jollibee Group Q1 2025 Financial Highlights show strong sales and revenue growth, with systemwide sales up 18.9% and revenue up 14.6% year-on-year.





Financial Data

Quarter 1 (Unaudited)



In PHP Millions Except for Per Share Data





% Change

2025

2024

System Wide Sales

103, 197 (US$ 1,757)

86,827 (US $1,478)

18.9

Revenues

70,226 (US$ 1,196)

61,304 (US$ 1,044)

14.6

Operating Income

4,809 (US$ 81.9)

4,091 (US$ 69.7)

17.6

EBITDA

9,776 (US$ 166.5)

8,949 (US$ 152.4)

9.2

Net Income

2,499 (US$ 42.6)

2,704 (US$ 46.0)

(7.6)

Net Income Attributable to Equity Holders of





the Parent Company

2,406 (US$ 41.0)

2,617 (US $ 44.6)

(8.1)

Earnings Per Share - Basic

2.069 (US$ 0.035)

2.244 (US$ 0.038)

(7.8)

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

2.062 (US$ 0.035)

2.238 (US$ 0.038)

(7.9)



Jollibee Group's consolidated revenues grew 14.6% year-over-year to Php 70.2 billion (US$1.20 billion), driven by robust system-wide sales (SWS) growth of Php 103.2 billion (US$1.76 billion), an increase of 18.9% compared to the Php 86.8 billion (US$1.48 billion) in the first quarter of 2024. This strong performance was supported by continued momentum in Jollibee North America where system-wide sales rose by 10.9%, alongside notable growth in Asia and other international markets.



Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee Group Global President and CEO commented, "We are pleased with our first quarter performance, particularly the continued growth in international markets such as North America, where our brands are gaining deeper resonance with local and regional consumers. We are proud to see our brands thrive in diverse cultural settings affirming our belief in the global appeal of the Jollibee Group portfolio. We are also optimistic about the addition of another strong brand in our portfolio, Tim Ho Wan, which further strengthens our position in one of the world's most dynamic consumer markets and supports our long-term international growth strategy."



In Q1 2025, system-wide sales for Jollibee U.S. and Canada grew by 10.9%, contributing to a 1.3% increase across all North America brands, including Smashburger, Red Ribbon, and Chowking. As of March 2025, the Jollibee Group operated 361 stores in the region.



The Group's international business recorded a 29.5% surge in system-wide sales, significantly boosted by recent acquisitions including Compose Coffee and Tim Ho Wan, which became 100% owned as of 02 January 2025. The Coffee and Tea segment, which represents 45.4% of the Group's international business sales, posted a 62.2% increase, with Compose Coffee accounting for nearly half (49%) of that growth.



In the Philippines, system-wide sales rose 11.9% in Q1 2025, driven by strong same-store sales growth across its core brands: Jollibee (+8.6%), Mang Inasal (+15.9%), Chowking (+6.2%), and Red Ribbon (+11.1%). Volume growth—measured by transaction count—was the primary driver behind these gains.



The flagship Jollibee brand continued to perform well globally, growing system-wide sales by 13.9%. Regional highlights include Southeast Asia's 27.8% growth, China (Hong Kong and Macau) at 12.9%, Europe at 10.9%, Middle East at 12.9%, Guam at 20.2%, and North America at 10.9%.



These positive results were able to offset the challenges in Smashburger and China business. Smashburger experienced an 8.0% decline in same-store sales, mainly due to lower transaction volumes. The China business declined 8.3%, although Yonghe King showed sequential monthly volume improvements during the quarter.



Financially, operating income increased 17.6% to Php 4.8 billion (US$81.9 million) despite a 56.2% rise in advertising and promotional expenses as part of the Group's brand-building efforts. Gross profit margin improved by 30 bps, and operating income margin rose by 10 bps.



Net income attributable to the parent company (NIAT) decreased 8.1% to Php 2.4 billion (US$ $41.0 million), largely due to higher below-the-line expenses. However, when compared quarter-on-quarter, both operating income and NIAT increased by double digits, reflecting operational strength.



Richard Shin, Global Chief Financial and Risk Officer, remarked, "We delivered strong revenue and operating income growth while investing meaningfully in brand building. Our disciplined execution and solid operational fundamentals helped us expand margins, even with elevated promotional spending. We remain confident in achieving our full-year 2025 guidance."



As of March 31, 2025, Jollibee Group operated a total of 9,935 stores worldwide, marking a 44.3% increase year-over-year. This total includes 3,393 stores in the Philippines and 6,542 international stores. Key international locations include 560 stores in China, 361 in North America, 393 in Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia (EMEAA), 865 Highlands Coffee outlets primarily in Vietnam, 1,246 The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf locations, 340 Milksha stores, 2,700 Compose Coffee stores, and 77 Tim Ho Wan locations.



Corporate Action



The Board of Directors approved a regular cash dividend of Php 1.33 (US$ 0.024) per share, payable to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2025. The payment was released on May 16, 2025.



Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer



The foregoing disclosure contains forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions of Management and are subject to risks and opportunities or unforeseen events. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in the relevant forward-looking statement, and the Jollibee Group gives no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct or that such intentions will not change. This Press Release discloses important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Jollibee Group's expectations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Jollibee Group or person acting on behalf of the Jollibee Group expressly qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements.



Hashtag: #JollibeeGroup

Jollibee Group's consolidated revenues grew 14.6% year-over-year to Php 70.2 billion (US$1.20 billion), driven by robust system-wide sales (SWS) growth of Php 103.2 billion (US$1.76 billion), an increase of 18.9% compared to the Php 86.8 billion (US$1.48 billion) in the first quarter of 2024. This strong performance was supported by continued momentum in Jollibee North America where system-wide sales rose by 10.9%, alongside notable growth in Asia and other international markets.Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee Group Global President and CEO commented,In Q1 2025, system-wide sales for Jollibee U.S. and Canada grew by 10.9%, contributing to a 1.3% increase across all North America brands, including Smashburger, Red Ribbon, and Chowking. As of March 2025, the Jollibee Group operated 361 stores in the region.The Group's international business recorded a 29.5% surge in system-wide sales, significantly boosted by recent acquisitions including Compose Coffee and Tim Ho Wan, which became 100% owned as of 02 January 2025. The Coffee and Tea segment, which represents 45.4% of the Group's international business sales, posted a 62.2% increase, with Compose Coffee accounting for nearly half (49%) of that growth.In the Philippines, system-wide sales rose 11.9% in Q1 2025, driven by strong same-store sales growth across its core brands: Jollibee (+8.6%), Mang Inasal (+15.9%), Chowking (+6.2%), and Red Ribbon (+11.1%). Volume growth—measured by transaction count—was the primary driver behind these gains.The flagship Jollibee brand continued to perform well globally, growing system-wide sales by 13.9%. Regional highlights include Southeast Asia's 27.8% growth, China (Hong Kong and Macau) at 12.9%, Europe at 10.9%, Middle East at 12.9%, Guam at 20.2%, and North America at 10.9%.These positive results were able to offset the challenges in Smashburger and China business. Smashburger experienced an 8.0% decline in same-store sales, mainly due to lower transaction volumes. The China business declined 8.3%, although Yonghe King showed sequential monthly volume improvements during the quarter.Financially, operating income increased 17.6% to Php 4.8 billion (US$81.9 million) despite a 56.2% rise in advertising and promotional expenses as part of the Group's brand-building efforts. Gross profit margin improved by 30 bps, and operating income margin rose by 10 bps.Net income attributable to the parent company (NIAT) decreased 8.1% to Php 2.4 billion (US$ $41.0 million), largely due to higher below-the-line expenses. However, when compared quarter-on-quarter, both operating income and NIAT increased by double digits, reflecting operational strength.Richard Shin, Global Chief Financial and Risk Officer, remarked,As of March 31, 2025, Jollibee Group operated a total of 9,935 stores worldwide, marking a 44.3% increase year-over-year. This total includes 3,393 stores in the Philippines and 6,542 international stores. Key international locations include 560 stores in China, 361 in North America, 393 in Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia (EMEAA), 865 Highlands Coffee outlets primarily in Vietnam, 1,246 The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf locations, 340 Milksha stores, 2,700 Compose Coffee stores, and 77 Tim Ho Wan locations.The Board of Directors approved a regular cash dividend of Php 1.33 (US$ 0.024) per share, payable to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2025. The payment was released on May 16, 2025.The foregoing disclosure contains forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions of Management and are subject to risks and opportunities or unforeseen events. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in the relevant forward-looking statement, and the Jollibee Group gives no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct or that such intentions will not change. This Press Release discloses important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Jollibee Group's expectations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Jollibee Group or person acting on behalf of the Jollibee Group expressly qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements.Hashtag: #JollibeeGroup The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Jollibee Group The Jollibee Group (PSE: JFC) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. Its portfolio includes 19 brands with over 9,900 stores across 33 countries.



The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.



The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).



The Jollibee Group has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a three-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.







To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

News Source: Jollibee Group

News Source: Jollibee Group 08/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

