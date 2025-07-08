|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
08.07.2025 05:00:12
Jollibee Group Reports Strong Q1 2025, Fueled by Global Expansion with Strong PH and International Growth
|
WEST COVINA, US- Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2025 - The Jollibee Group (PSE: JFC), one of the largest and fastest growing restaurant companies in the world, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Jollibee Group's consolidated revenues grew 14.6% year-over-year to Php 70.2 billion (US$1.20 billion), driven by robust system-wide sales (SWS) growth of Php 103.2 billion (US$1.76 billion), an increase of 18.9% compared to the Php 86.8 billion (US$1.48 billion) in the first quarter of 2024. This strong performance was supported by continued momentum in Jollibee North America where system-wide sales rose by 10.9%, alongside notable growth in Asia and other international markets.
Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee Group Global President and CEO commented, "We are pleased with our first quarter performance, particularly the continued growth in international markets such as North America, where our brands are gaining deeper resonance with local and regional consumers. We are proud to see our brands thrive in diverse cultural settings affirming our belief in the global appeal of the Jollibee Group portfolio. We are also optimistic about the addition of another strong brand in our portfolio, Tim Ho Wan, which further strengthens our position in one of the world's most dynamic consumer markets and supports our long-term international growth strategy."
In Q1 2025, system-wide sales for Jollibee U.S. and Canada grew by 10.9%, contributing to a 1.3% increase across all North America brands, including Smashburger, Red Ribbon, and Chowking. As of March 2025, the Jollibee Group operated 361 stores in the region.
The Group's international business recorded a 29.5% surge in system-wide sales, significantly boosted by recent acquisitions including Compose Coffee and Tim Ho Wan, which became 100% owned as of 02 January 2025. The Coffee and Tea segment, which represents 45.4% of the Group's international business sales, posted a 62.2% increase, with Compose Coffee accounting for nearly half (49%) of that growth.
In the Philippines, system-wide sales rose 11.9% in Q1 2025, driven by strong same-store sales growth across its core brands: Jollibee (+8.6%), Mang Inasal (+15.9%), Chowking (+6.2%), and Red Ribbon (+11.1%). Volume growth—measured by transaction count—was the primary driver behind these gains.
The flagship Jollibee brand continued to perform well globally, growing system-wide sales by 13.9%. Regional highlights include Southeast Asia's 27.8% growth, China (Hong Kong and Macau) at 12.9%, Europe at 10.9%, Middle East at 12.9%, Guam at 20.2%, and North America at 10.9%.
These positive results were able to offset the challenges in Smashburger and China business. Smashburger experienced an 8.0% decline in same-store sales, mainly due to lower transaction volumes. The China business declined 8.3%, although Yonghe King showed sequential monthly volume improvements during the quarter.
Financially, operating income increased 17.6% to Php 4.8 billion (US$81.9 million) despite a 56.2% rise in advertising and promotional expenses as part of the Group's brand-building efforts. Gross profit margin improved by 30 bps, and operating income margin rose by 10 bps.
Net income attributable to the parent company (NIAT) decreased 8.1% to Php 2.4 billion (US$ $41.0 million), largely due to higher below-the-line expenses. However, when compared quarter-on-quarter, both operating income and NIAT increased by double digits, reflecting operational strength.
Richard Shin, Global Chief Financial and Risk Officer, remarked, "We delivered strong revenue and operating income growth while investing meaningfully in brand building. Our disciplined execution and solid operational fundamentals helped us expand margins, even with elevated promotional spending. We remain confident in achieving our full-year 2025 guidance."
As of March 31, 2025, Jollibee Group operated a total of 9,935 stores worldwide, marking a 44.3% increase year-over-year. This total includes 3,393 stores in the Philippines and 6,542 international stores. Key international locations include 560 stores in China, 361 in North America, 393 in Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia (EMEAA), 865 Highlands Coffee outlets primarily in Vietnam, 1,246 The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf locations, 340 Milksha stores, 2,700 Compose Coffee stores, and 77 Tim Ho Wan locations.
Corporate Action
The Board of Directors approved a regular cash dividend of Php 1.33 (US$ 0.024) per share, payable to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2025. The payment was released on May 16, 2025.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
The foregoing disclosure contains forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions of Management and are subject to risks and opportunities or unforeseen events. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in the relevant forward-looking statement, and the Jollibee Group gives no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct or that such intentions will not change. This Press Release discloses important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Jollibee Group's expectations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Jollibee Group or person acting on behalf of the Jollibee Group expressly qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements.
Hashtag: #JollibeeGroup
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Jollibee Group
The Jollibee Group (PSE: JFC) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. Its portfolio includes 19 brands with over 9,900 stores across 33 countries.
To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com
News Source: Jollibee Group
