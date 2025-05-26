Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.05.2025 00:30:00

Iceland Seafood International hf: Q1 2025 results and investors presentation

Iceland Seafood International hf Registered Shs
5.00 ISK 0.40%
Iceland Seafood will publish its Interim Financial Statement for Q1 2025 after closing of markets on May 27th 2025.

Iceland Seafood will pause hosting a meeting for investors and market participants for Q1 and Q3 until further notice. However, the company will host a meeting for investors and market participants for Q2 (half-year results) and Q4 (full-year results), where management will present and discuss the results.  Dates for those meetings can be found on the company website  www.icelandseafood.com/investors/shareholders/


