Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’132 1.0%  SPI 16’852 1.0%  Dow 44’651 0.4%  DAX 24’457 -0.4%  Euro 0.9324 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’438 -0.1%  Gold 3’323 0.3%  Bitcoin 92’832 5.1%  Dollar 0.7969 0.4%  Öl 68.9 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Holcim1221405UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Barry Callebaut900296Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Partners Group2460882
Top News
Outperformance: Dieser Sektor lässt NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. alt aussehen
Xiaomi-Aktie: Vom Nobody zum Tech-Giganten - so wurde Xiaomi zur Weltmarke
China bleibt Schlüsselfaktor: So stark sind Tesla, GM & Co. exponiert
DroneShield-Aktie: Vom Startup zum globalen Anbieter für Drohnenabwehr
US-Hypothekenmarkt im Wandel: Kryptowährungen bald als Sicherheit zugelassen?
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.07.2025 03:15:12

GoGoX marks 12th anniversary as co-founder Steven Lam being named World Economic Forum Young Global Leader


EQS Newswire / 11/07/2025 / 03:15 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 - GoGoX, a leader in logistics and delivery solutions, proudly announces that its Co-founder and Chairman, Steven Lam, has been honored as a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader (YGL). This prestigious recognition highlights Steven's exceptional leadership and commitment to driving change in the logistics industry.

650296-IMG-5129-PNG-550x.png

The Forum of Young Global Leaders is an independent foundation and leadership platform of the World Economic Forum, comprising over 1,400 leaders from more than 120 countries. Members span various sectors, including business, government, civil society, media, and the arts. Each year, thousands are nominated, but only around 100 are selected through a rigorous process. Alumni include CEOs, public officials, artists, entrepreneurs, and academics, all recognized for their achievements and potential. Young Global Leaders contribute fresh ideas and diverse expertise to global discussions, shaping the agenda on critical issues such as AI, health, geopolitics, and urban transformation.

"I am honored to join the Forum of Young Global Leaders, a dynamic group redefining leadership in a changing world," said Steven Lam. "In the logistics industry, I'm committed to delivering innovative solutions that help customers overcome challenges, grow their business, and operate more efficiently and sustainably.

As a Young Global Leader, I look forward to collaborating with fellow leaders to address global challenges and drive impactful change. At GoGoX, we are committed to transforming logistics through technology, ensuring that we not only meet current demands but also anticipate future needs."

As GoGoX celebrates its 12th anniversary, we reflect on a remarkable journey since our founding on 12 July 2013. Over the years, we have achieved significant milestones, including our successful listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which has empowered us to expand our services and enhance our technology. We have navigated challenges such as market fluctuations and evolving customer expectations, transforming them into opportunities for innovation and growth. Our partners and industry friends have been indispensable to our success, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support.

A typical case involved a Hong Kong e-commerce platform that, due to the recent trade war, had to temporarily hold a batch of goods destined for the United States. Through GoGoX Business's warehousing service, the goods were securely stored and, once the tariff suspension was announced, they were promptly delivered to the port via GoGoX Business. The cost was reduced by 20-30%, demonstrating significant savings.

Looking ahead, GoGoX is dedicated to leveraging AI to revolutionize logistics. Our future roadmap includes integrating advanced AI technologies to further optimize route planning, improve delivery efficiency, and enhance customer experiences. By harnessing data analytics and machine learning, we aim to anticipate market trends and streamline operations, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the logistics sector.

As we celebrate this milestone, we invite our partners and clients to join us on this exciting journey toward a more innovative and efficient future in logistics.
Hashtag: #GoGoX #YGL2025 #GoGoX12Anniversary

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About GoGoX:

Founded in 2013, GOGOX is a major logistics technology company in Asia, and has since expanded its footprint across more than 370 cities with a network of more than 7 million registered drivers in six Asian regions (Singapore, Vietnam, India, South Korea, Mainland China, and Hong Kong). The company offers extensive logistics services through innovative technology, from customised logistics solutions to instant deliveries and value-added services such as fuel card and insurance. GoGoX (2246.HK) is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For more information, please refer to: https://www.gogox.com/index/

225647
News Source: GoGoX

11/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com

Analysen zu GOGOX Holdings Limited Registered Shs Unitary Reg S-144A

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

«Gold, kein Bonds!» – Thomas Wille über die richtige Strategie – zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Thomas Wille, Chief Investment Officer bei Copernicus Wealth Management, ist seit über drei Jahrzehnten an den globalen Kapitalmärkten aktiv. Im exklusiven Interview mit dem BX Morning Call spricht er über seine Erfahrungen durch Finanzkrisen, neue Marktzyklen und die Kunst, Anlagestrategien langfristig erfolgreich umzusetzen.

Im aktuellen BX Morningcall begrüssen wir Investment Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, Thomas Wille. Sie sprechen über die Bedeutung massgeschneiderter Investmentlösungen, den wachsenden Stellenwert alternativer Anlageklassen wie Gold, Private Markets und Krypto, sowie über die Herausforderungen in einem dynamischen Marktumfeld. Thomas Wille gibt Einblicke in seine Sicht auf die aktuelle Marktlage, seine Einschätzung zu Zinsen, Inflation, USD vs CHF – und er verrät, wie er persönlich investiert.

Ausserdem: Welche Rolle spielt Digitalisierung in der Vermögensverwaltung? Und welche Prinzipien sind heute entscheidend, um in der Vermögensverwaltung erfolgreich zu sein?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

«Gold, kein Bonds!» – Thomas Wille über die richtige Strategie – zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10.07.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf ABB Ltd, Logitech International SA, Lonza Group AG
10.07.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Frankreich – Die nächste Etappe/Givaudan – Brasilianische Duftnote
10.07.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 10. Juli 2025
10.07.25 SMI holt sich 12.000-Punkte-Marke zurück
10.07.25 Anpfiff für neue Märkte – Frauenfussball als Wachstumstreiber?
09.07.25 Logo WHS Deribit-Übernahme, S&P 500 & USDC: Coinbase mit Turbo in die Zukunft?
09.07.25 «Gold, kein Bonds!» – Thomas Wille über die richtige Strategie – zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
08.07.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Roche, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’599.15 19.21 B0LSNU
Short 12’851.50 13.91 UUOSMU
Short 13’335.26 8.90 JZUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’131.94 10.07.2025 17:31:02
Long 11’584.93 19.21 B1FSHU
Long 11’338.96 13.91 BZDS0U
Long 10’845.13 8.90 BPOSGU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD-Aktie letztlich trotzdem leichter: BYD schliesst Aktienzuteilung 2025 ab
Barry Callebaut-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab: Barry Callebaut meldet Einbruch bei Schoki-Verkaufsmenge
Volatus-Aerospace-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Volatus Aerospace kündigt Kapitalmassnahme zur globalen Expansion an
DroneShield-Aktie: Vom Startup zum globalen Anbieter für Drohnenabwehr
Commerzbank- und UniCredit-Aktie verlustreich: Deutsche Regierung fordert Abbruch des Übernahmeversuchs
Clara Technologies-Aktie nach unerklärlichem Kursanstieg tiefrot - Unternehmen sieht keine materiellen Gründe
SAP SE Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Donnerstagnachmittag vermehrt von SAP SE
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA verliert am Nachmittag
Nestlé-Aktie leichter: Hausdurchsuchung in Nestlé-Zentrale in Frankreich
Aktien von RENK, Rheinmetall & HENSOLDT im Blick: RENK forciert autonome Militärtechnik

Top-Rankings

KW 27: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 27: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 27: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zollkonflikt weiter im Fokus: Leichte Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI zum Handelsende über 12'100 Punkte-Marke -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekord leichter -- Japanischer Leitindex letztlich tiefer

Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag weiter nach oben, während der deutsche Leitindex nach anfänglichen Rekorden tiefer notierte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag etwas höher. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}