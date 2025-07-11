GoGoX marks 12th anniversary as co-founder Steven Lam being named World Economic Forum Young Global Leader



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 - GoGoX, a leader in logistics and delivery solutions, proudly announces that its Co-founder and Chairman, Steven Lam, has been honored as a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader (YGL). This prestigious recognition highlights Steven's exceptional leadership and commitment to driving change in the logistics industry.





The Forum of Young Global Leaders is an independent foundation and leadership platform of the World Economic Forum, comprising over 1,400 leaders from more than 120 countries. Members span various sectors, including business, government, civil society, media, and the arts. Each year, thousands are nominated, but only around 100 are selected through a rigorous process. Alumni include CEOs, public officials, artists, entrepreneurs, and academics, all recognized for their achievements and potential. Young Global Leaders contribute fresh ideas and diverse expertise to global discussions, shaping the agenda on critical issues such as AI, health, geopolitics, and urban transformation.



"I am honored to join the Forum of Young Global Leaders, a dynamic group redefining leadership in a changing world," said Steven Lam. "In the logistics industry, I'm committed to delivering innovative solutions that help customers overcome challenges, grow their business, and operate more efficiently and sustainably.



As a Young Global Leader, I look forward to collaborating with fellow leaders to address global challenges and drive impactful change. At GoGoX, we are committed to transforming logistics through technology, ensuring that we not only meet current demands but also anticipate future needs."



As GoGoX celebrates its 12th anniversary, we reflect on a remarkable journey since our founding on 12 July 2013. Over the years, we have achieved significant milestones, including our successful listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which has empowered us to expand our services and enhance our technology. We have navigated challenges such as market fluctuations and evolving customer expectations, transforming them into opportunities for innovation and growth. Our partners and industry friends have been indispensable to our success, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support.



A typical case involved a Hong Kong e-commerce platform that, due to the recent trade war, had to temporarily hold a batch of goods destined for the United States. Through GoGoX Business's warehousing service, the goods were securely stored and, once the tariff suspension was announced, they were promptly delivered to the port via GoGoX Business. The cost was reduced by 20-30%, demonstrating significant savings.



Looking ahead, GoGoX is dedicated to leveraging AI to revolutionize logistics. Our future roadmap includes integrating advanced AI technologies to further optimize route planning, improve delivery efficiency, and enhance customer experiences. By harnessing data analytics and machine learning, we aim to anticipate market trends and streamline operations, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the logistics sector.



As we celebrate this milestone, we invite our partners and clients to join us on this exciting journey toward a more innovative and efficient future in logistics.

Hashtag: #GoGoX #YGL2025 #GoGoX12Anniversary

For more information, please refer to: https://www.gogox.com/index/



