29.10.2025 06:03:09

GNTA, BBIO, AMRN Jump After Hours: Key Biotech Catalysts Driving Stock Gains

Second Sight Medical Products
1.41 EUR 3.68%
(RTTNews) - Several biotech and healthcare stocks posted notable gains in after-hours trading, driven by clinical updates, strategic deals, and regulatory milestones. Below is a quick rundown of the top movers and the catalysts behind their price action.

Genenta Science S.p.A. (GNTA) shares closed at $2.40, down 27.71% during regular trading, but rebounded modestly to $2.45, up 2.08%, in after-hours action. The volatility follows a pair of material announcements. On October 27, Genenta disclosed a $15 million registered direct offering of 4.29 million ADSs priced at $3.50 each, which sparked investor concern over dilution. However, the capital raise is earmarked to support clinical development and platform expansion. Earlier, on October 24, the company announced a strategic collaboration focused on off-the-shelf lentiviral vector (LVV) Plasmid DNA technology, building on its existing partnership. The after-hours uptick suggests early signs of stabilization as investors digest the long-term implications of these moves.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) closed sharply lower at $1.81 (-22.58%) but staged a notable recovery in after-hours trading, rising 8.29% to $1.96. The bounce appears technical, with no fresh news released. The after-hours gain partially offsets the steep intraday decline, hinting at renewed speculative interest. On October 27, EDAP announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to host 1x1 investor meetings at the upcoming UBS Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held November 10-13, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) ended the regular session at $64.50 (+1.48%) and extended its rally after hours, climbing 6.71% to $68.83. The move reflects growing anticipation around the company's upcoming Phase 3 CALIBRATE trial results for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1). BridgeBio plans to release topline data before the market opens on October 29, followed by a management-led conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET. The stock's momentum suggests investor optimism about a potential clinical win.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) closed slightly lower at $16.91 on October 28, 2025, down 0.29% during regular trading. However, shares surged 6.45% in after-hours trading to $18.00 following the release of its third-quarter financial results and operational updates.

For Q3 2025, the company reported a GAAP loss per share of $(0.50), non-GAAP loss per share of $(0.24), despite 12% revenue growth, reflecting continued demand across its pediatric orthopedic portfolio.

Operationally, OrthoPediatrics completed its first procedures using the VerteGlide Spinal Growth Guidance System, marking a key milestone in its spine innovation strategy. Additionally, the company received FDA approval for the 3P Pediatric Plating Platform Small-Mini System, the second product in its expanding 3P family.

Looking ahead, OrthoPediatrics raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $233.5 million to $234.5 million, representing projected growth of 14% to 15% compared to the prior year. The after-hours rally suggests investor optimism around the company's expanding product pipeline and improving top-line performance.

Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) dipped 1.30% to $0.5392 at the close but rallied 5.38% to $0.5682 after hours. The gain follows the company's announcement of successful completion of its Stage 1 ISO 13485:2016 audit, a key milestone toward CE Mark certification under EU MDR 2017/745. This regulatory progress signals Modular's advancing path to European commercialization for its insulin delivery platform, boosting investor confidence.

Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) rose 3.09% to $1.67 during regular hours and added another 3.65% to reach $1.7310 after hours. The stock responded positively to the closing of a $15.7 million capital raise, which included a registered direct offering and a concurrent private placement. Notably, Chairman Gregg Williams participated in the private placement, signaling insider confidence. The funding is expected to support Vivani's clinical and strategic initiatives.

Amarin Corp. plc (AMRN) slipped 1.56% to $18.94 during the day but rebounded 5.07% to $19.90 after hours. The move follows the FDA's decision to revise the labeling of fenofibrate drugs, clarifying their lack of cardiovascular benefit and highlighting safety risks when combined with statins. This regulatory shift may favor Amarin's Vascepa, which remains differentiated in the lipid management space.

