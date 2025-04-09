Garmin Launches Varia Vue Headlight Camera To Enhance Cyclist Safety And Visibility

(RTTNews) - Garmin (GRMN) Wednesday introduced the Varia Vue headlight camera, a new accessory aimed at improving cyclist safety and visibility on roadways.

This device combines a 4K front-facing camera (requires a memory card, sold separately) with a 600-lumen headlight. The camera automatically records video if an incident is detected, providing cyclists with added peace of mind. It also offers compatibility with the Varia RCT715 radar taillight camera (sold separately) for full-ride coverage from both angles.

Garmin's Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing, Susan Lyman, highlighted that the Varia Vue ensures cyclists are more visible on the road while also capturing high-resolution footage for security. This addition enhances Garmin's comprehensive cycling lineup, helping riders enjoy their rides with greater confidence.

The Varia Vue records sharp 4K video with Electronic Image Stabilization to keep footage steady. If an incident occurs, the camera automatically stores the video from before, during, and after the event. When connected to Wi-Fi, saved footage can be uploaded to Garmin Vault for secure storage (subscription required). Cyclists can also review and edit video clips through the Varia app.

The headlight has five light modes, providing up to 600 lumens and automatically adjusting to the rider's speed and surroundings when paired with a compatible Edge cycling computer. It also features a cutoff beam to minimize glare for oncoming traffic.

Other key features of the Varia Vue include impressive battery life (up to 7 hours with camera recording and 9 hours with the headlight off), the ability to adjust settings from a compatible Edge cycling computer or the Varia app, clear audio capture through a concealed microphone, and easy setup with Edge out-front bike mounts.

The Varia Vue is priced at $549.99 and is available now. It will also be displayed at the Sea Otter Classic at Garmin's booth (#R121).

Garmin continues to innovate in the cycling and sports technology space, helping athletes of all levels improve performance and stay active.

Wednesday, GRMN closed at $192.71, up 10.99%, and is currently trading flat in after-hours on the NYSE.