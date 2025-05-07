|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
07.05.2025 18:30:00
FORVIA: Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
Nanterre, 7 May 2025
Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)
__________________
Trading place: Euronext Paris
Compartment: A
ISIN Code: FR0000121147
LEI Code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|Date
|Number of shares
|Total number of theoretical voting rights (1)
|Total number of exercisable voting rights (2)
|30 April 2025
|197,089,340
|231,433,569
|219,178,729
(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.
(2) Exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares less shares deprived of voting rights.
Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes.
Attachment
Analysen zu Forvia
Analysen zu Forvia
