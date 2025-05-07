Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Ausblick: Beyond Meat präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Airbus-Aktie niediger: 56 Airbus-Auslieferungen im April
Ausblick: Fluence Energy verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
UBS-Aktie freundlich: UBS streicht in Frankreich weniger als 50 Stellen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie steigt trotzdem: Novo Nordisk kappt Jahresziele
07.05.2025 18:30:00

FORVIA: Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital

Forvia
6.54 CHF -0.20%
Nanterre, 7 May 2025

Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)
__________________

Trading place: Euronext Paris

Compartment: A

ISIN Code: FR0000121147

LEI Code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85

DateNumber of sharesTotal number of theoretical voting rights (1)Total number of exercisable voting rights (2)
30 April 2025197,089,340231,433,569219,178,729

(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.
(2) Exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares less shares deprived of voting rights.

Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes.

Die David-Schere erklärt: 5 Kennzahlen für starke Aktien – am Beispiel von SAP

Seit Anfang 2023 präsentieren der Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsenexperte David Kunz jeweils drei sorgfältig ausgewählte Aktien im BX Morningcall.
Eine Begrifflichkeit, die im Zusammenhang mit der Titelauswahl immer wieder fällt, ist die «David-Schere».

Was verbirgt sich hinter der #David-Schere? In diesem Video erklärt François Bloch, warum diese Methode zur #Aktienbewertung eine echte Geheimwaffe ist – und was sie so treffsicher macht.
Gemeinsam mit David Kunz nehmen wir den Technologiegiganten #SAP unter die Lupe und zeigen anhand von fünf Kennzahlen, warum diese Aktie derzeit besonders spannend ist.:

✅ Umsatz
✅ EBIT
✅ EBIT Marge
✅ Dividende
✅ Gewinn pro Aktie

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Die David-Schere erklärt: 5 Kennzahlen für starke Aktien – am Beispiel von SAP

