07.04.2025 17:30:00

FORVIA: Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital

Forvia
5.41 CHF -4.16%
Nanterre, 7 April 2025

Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)
__________________

Trading place: Euronext Paris

Compartment: A

ISIN Code: FR0000121147

LEI Code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85

DateNumber of sharesTotal number of theoretical voting rights (1)Total number of exercisable voting rights (2)
31 March 2025197,089,340231,430,542219,384,193 (3)

(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.
(2) Exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares less shares deprived of voting rights.
(3) Due to a clerical error in the total number of exercisable voting rights in the declaration relating to the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 28 February 2025, published on 6 March 2025, it is specified that the total number of exercisable voting rights was 219,233,010 (instead of 230,879,175 as initially indicated).

Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes.

Attachment