|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
05.05.2025 17:30:00
FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 28 April to 2 May 2025
Nanterre, 5 May 2025
Share Buyback Transaction Statement
From 28 April to 2 May 2025
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Transaction date
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquires
|Market (MIC code)
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|28/04/2025
|FR0000121147
|15 000
|€6.97
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|29/04/2025
|FR0000121147
|15 000
|€6.97
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|30/04/2025
|FR0000121147
|15 000
|€6.78
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|02/05/2025
|FR0000121147
|15 000
|€7.04
|XPAR
A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on FORVIA's website at the following address:
https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions
Attachment