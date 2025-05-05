Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.05.2025 17:30:00

FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 28 April to 2 May 2025

Nanterre, 5 May 2025

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 28 April to 2 May 2025
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeTransaction dateIdentifying code of financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiresMarket (MIC code)
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8528/04/2025FR000012114715 000€6.97 XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8529/04/2025FR000012114715 000€6.97XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8530/04/2025FR000012114715 000€6.78XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8502/05/2025FR000012114715 000€7.04XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on FORVIA's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

