FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 28 April to 2 May 2025

Nanterre, 5 May 2025

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 28 April to 2 May 2025

(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquires Market (MIC code) FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 28/04/2025 FR0000121147 15 000 €6.97 XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 29/04/2025 FR0000121147 15 000 €6.97 XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 30/04/2025 FR0000121147 15 000 €6.78 XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 02/05/2025 FR0000121147 15 000 €7.04 XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on FORVIA's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

