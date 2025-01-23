EQS-News: US Nuclear Corp. Overhoff Technology Division Forecasts a 50% Increase in 2025 Revenues

EQS-News: US Nuclear Corp / Key word(s): Defense

23.01.2025

LOS ANGELES, CA - January 23, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - US Nuclear Corp. (OTC: UCLE), is pleased to announce that their Overhoff Technology Corp is seeing a surge in orders from the resurgence of interest in nuclear power plants, as well as the military, and pharmaceutical and research labs. The Company is expecting sales growth of 50% in 2025, and possibly a similar increase in 2026 as well.

“Overhoff has been making tritium monitors since 1972, and our products are proven to be the most reliable, and best performing tritium monitors on the market,” said Nikki Truax, Operations Manager for Overhoff.

“Tritium is the main fuel used in fusion power reactors, and as countries around the world make strides in the technology for fusion power generation, there will be a major increase in the demand for Overhoff tritium monitoring instrumentation,” said Nikki Truax. “US Nuclear radiation monitors have direct roots which stretch back to the Manhattan Project, when the founder designed the first radiation monitor, and Overhoff follows in their long tradition of being best-in-class for monitoring instrumentation in the nuclear space.”

“US Nuclear and Overhoff monitors can measure the levels of radiation and tritium in the nuclear space, the levels of carbon-dioxide and methane in the oil and gas space, and the levels of PFAS Forever chemicals, which will take decades to eliminate, in the industrial space,” said Mrs. Truax. “Overhoff and US Nuclear are looking for new Distributors and Sales Reps, to help us service this increasing level of interest in our products”

For sales and product information for US Nuclear, call Bob Goldstein at (818) 472-7071, for Overfhoff call Ian Embry at (513) 248-2400 or Nikki Truax at (513) 646-5446. For Investor information call Jack Lennon at Chamberlain Capital (508) 360-8407 or jjlennon@comcast.net.

