EQS-News: Steyr Motors also Expands in Maritime Applications – Supply Agreements Exceeding EUR 20 Million Signed

25.07.2025 07:30:04

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Steyr Motors also Expands in Maritime Applications – Supply Agreements Exceeding EUR 20 Million Signed

25.07.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steyr Motors also Expands in Maritime Applications – Supply Agreements Exceeding EUR 20 Million Signed

  • New framework agreements with partners in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and China
  • Delivery of 600 inboard diesel engines worth more than EUR 20 million
  • Targeted diversification of growth creates a stable foundation for the future

Steyr, Austria, 25 July 2025 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world’s leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, continues its growth trajectory as it internationalizes its business. In addition to its successful expansion in the defense sector for land-based vehicles, Steyr Motors has now signed substantial framework agreements for civil and military maritime applications. In total, multi-year supply agreements for more than 600 inboard diesel engines with a total value exceeding EUR 20 million have been concluded with partners in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and China.

Steyr Motors is a leader in diesel technology for highly demanding use in the defense sector. Now, leveraging its proven technological expertise in the defense sector for land-based vehicles, Steyr Motors is systematically transferring its strengths to maritime applications. With its growing success in the maritime field, the company is strategically diversifying its growth, thereby establishing a stable foundation for the future. The company’s robust, high-performance, and compact diesel engines are ideally suited for demanding operations at sea – from commercial applications to specialized vessels. Thanks to its advanced technological base and strong interest from the market, the company expects additional orders in the marine sector in the coming months.

“Our engines are built to deliver maximum performance and uncompromising reliability under extreme conditions – both on land and at sea. The new contracts validate our technological excellence and the trust we have earned in both areas – land and marine – for civil and military applications,” says Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG.

Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives. In the full year 2024, Steyr Motors generated an (adjusted) EBIT margin of 24%. For 2025, Steyr Motors is aiming for a year-on-year increase in revenue of at least 40%, an EBIT margin of above 20%, and a production volume of at least 1,250 units.

For more information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG
Investor Relations
Phone: +436766222367
E-mail: ir@steyr-motors.com
www.steyr-motors.com

Press Contact in Germany, Austria, Switzerland
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
CLAI
Matthieu Meunier
Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05
E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


25.07.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Steyr Motors AG
Im Stadtgut B1
4407 Steyr
Austria
Phone: +43 7252 2220
E-mail: office@steyr-motors.com
Internet: https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
WKN: A40TC4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2174142

 
End of News EQS News Service

2174142  25.07.2025 CET/CEST