|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
25.07.2025 07:30:04
EQS-News: Steyr Motors also Expands in Maritime Applications – Supply Agreements Exceeding EUR 20 Million Signed
|
EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Steyr Motors also Expands in Maritime Applications – Supply Agreements Exceeding EUR 20 Million Signed
Steyr, Austria, 25 July 2025 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world’s leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, continues its growth trajectory as it internationalizes its business. In addition to its successful expansion in the defense sector for land-based vehicles, Steyr Motors has now signed substantial framework agreements for civil and military maritime applications. In total, multi-year supply agreements for more than 600 inboard diesel engines with a total value exceeding EUR 20 million have been concluded with partners in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and China.
Steyr Motors is a leader in diesel technology for highly demanding use in the defense sector. Now, leveraging its proven technological expertise in the defense sector for land-based vehicles, Steyr Motors is systematically transferring its strengths to maritime applications. With its growing success in the maritime field, the company is strategically diversifying its growth, thereby establishing a stable foundation for the future. The company’s robust, high-performance, and compact diesel engines are ideally suited for demanding operations at sea – from commercial applications to specialized vessels. Thanks to its advanced technological base and strong interest from the market, the company expects additional orders in the marine sector in the coming months.
“Our engines are built to deliver maximum performance and uncompromising reliability under extreme conditions – both on land and at sea. The new contracts validate our technological excellence and the trust we have earned in both areas – land and marine – for civil and military applications,” says Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG.
Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives. In the full year 2024, Steyr Motors generated an (adjusted) EBIT margin of 24%. For 2025, Steyr Motors is aiming for a year-on-year increase in revenue of at least 40%, an EBIT margin of above 20%, and a production volume of at least 1,250 units.
Steyr Motors AG
Press Contact in Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK
25.07.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steyr Motors AG
|Im Stadtgut B1
|4407 Steyr
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7252 2220
|E-mail:
|office@steyr-motors.com
|Internet:
|https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3FW25
|WKN:
|A40TC4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2174142
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2174142 25.07.2025 CET/CEST