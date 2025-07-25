EQS-News: Steyr Motors also Expands in Maritime Applications – Supply Agreements Exceeding EUR 20 Million Signed

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Steyr Motors also Expands in Maritime Applications – Supply Agreements Exceeding EUR 20 Million Signed



25.07.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Steyr, Austria, 25 July 2025 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world’s leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, continues its growth trajectory as it internationalizes its business. In addition to its successful expansion in the defense sector for land-based vehicles, Steyr Motors has now signed substantial framework agreements for civil and military maritime applications. In total, multi-year supply agreements for more than 600 inboard diesel engines with a total value exceeding EUR 20 million have been concluded with partners in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and China.

Steyr Motors is a leader in diesel technology for highly demanding use in the defense sector. Now, leveraging its proven technological expertise in the defense sector for land-based vehicles, Steyr Motors is systematically transferring its strengths to maritime applications. With its growing success in the maritime field, the company is strategically diversifying its growth, thereby establishing a stable foundation for the future. The company’s robust, high-performance, and compact diesel engines are ideally suited for demanding operations at sea – from commercial applications to specialized vessels. Thanks to its advanced technological base and strong interest from the market, the company expects additional orders in the marine sector in the coming months.

“Our engines are built to deliver maximum performance and uncompromising reliability under extreme conditions – both on land and at sea. The new contracts validate our technological excellence and the trust we have earned in both areas – land and marine – for civil and military applications,” says Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG.



Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives. In the full year 2024, Steyr Motors generated an (adjusted) EBIT margin of 24%. For 2025, Steyr Motors is aiming for a year-on-year increase in revenue of at least 40%, an EBIT margin of above 20%, and a production volume of at least 1,250 units.



For more information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +436766222367

E-mail: ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com

Press Contact in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

CLAI

Matthieu Meunier

Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05

E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk