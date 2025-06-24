EQS-News: New Management Board for the CENIT Group

EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Personnel

New Management Board for the CENIT Group



24.06.2025 / 12:15 CET/CEST

Dr. Johannes Fues to become new CFO & CTrO of CENIT

Stuttgart, June 24, 2025 – Effective July 1, 2025, the CENIT Supervisory Board has appointed Dr. Johannes Fues to the Management Board of CENIT AG.

CENIT AG announces a change in leadership: Dr. Johannes Fues will become Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Transformation Officer (CTrO) of the internationally operating IT and software consultancy CENIT as of July 1, 2025. In this role, he will be responsible for the financial management of the listed IT company as well as the group-wide transformation along strategic growth and efficiency paths.



Previously, Dr. Fues was as a member of the Management Board of Kontron AG, where he headed the GreenTec Division from May 2024, which bundles the sustainable energy solutions business with a focus on IP-driven business models in the areas of solar energy and smart charging. From 2018 to April 2024, he was Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of KATEK SE. During this time, he successfully realized a buy-and-build strategy with 13 transactions within five years, transforming the company into a leading European electronics partner. Under his financial leadership, KATEK SE was listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in May 2021.

Dr. Fues began his professional career in management consulting – amongst others at Dr. Wieselhuber & Partner – and subsequently took on operational management positions in investment companies and industrial enterprises. Rainer Koppitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CENIT AG, welcomes Dr. Johannes Fues, saying: "We are pleased to welcome Johannes Fues, an experienced and accomplished expert and charismatic leader, to the CENIT Management Board." "Together with Johannes Fues, we will continue the consistent implementation of the CENIT 2030 strategy with the ambitious profitability target. I am looking forward to a productive and successful collaboration," explains Peter Schneck, CEO of CENIT AG.

The previous CFO, Axel Otto, has expressed his wish regarding a new professional challenge to the Supervisory Board. He will end his mandate by mutual agreement as of June 30, 2025. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Axel Otto for his commitment and work in recent years and wishes him a good start in his new position.



About CENIT

CENIT is shaping sustainable digitalization. With CENIT at their side, customers have extensive opportunities to optimize their horizontal and vertical business processes. Innovative technologies from the areas of Product Lifecycle Management, Digital Factory, and Enterprise Information Management create the basis for this. The expertise of CENIT consultants arises from the combination of interdisciplinary process understanding and in-depth technical expertise. The consistent consulting approach gives CENIT customers the security that their solutions are developed with an understanding of their entire value chain.

As a holistic partner to its customers, CENIT assumes responsibility from consulting to the implementation of innovative IT solutions through to cost-effective operation. The CENIT team adapts to the specific situation of each company, ensuring the practical relevance that enables measurable operational optimization. For over 35 years, CENIT has been realizing competitive advantages for renowned customers in key economic sectors.

CENIT employs approximately 1000 people who serve customers worldwide in the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, tool and mold making, financial services, retail, and consumer goods sectors. www.cenit.com

