EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM closes sale of TANN Group

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (MM) has today closed the sale of 100 % of the shares in TANN Group to Evergreen Hill Enterprise, Pte. Ltd., part of an Indonesian-based privately held group of diversified companies. TANN Group prints on and finishes externally sourced fine paper to produce tipping paper. For further information, please contact:

