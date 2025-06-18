Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.06.2025 19:34:23

EQS-News: Kontron and congatec sign term sheet on congatec's investment in JUMPtec

Kontron
21.13 CHF -3.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
Kontron and congatec sign term sheet on congatec's investment in JUMPtec

18.06.2025 / 19:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linz/Munich, June 18, 2025 – Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT technology, and congatec GmbH, a leading provider of embedded and edge computing technology, today signed a term sheet according to which congatec would acquire a majority stake in Kontron subsidiary JUMPtec by means of a capital increase. The term sheet sets out the outlines of such an investment, which have not yet been finalised.

As already announced on May 14, 2025, Kontron and congatec, a portfolio company of DBAG (Deutsche Beteiligungs AG) Fund VIII, have started a manufacturer cooperation for Computer-on-Modules (COM) and have entered into talks about congatec's equity investment in jumptec. For reasons of efficient transaction design, congatec filed a cartel notification in Germany and Austria last week, although no final agreement and contract documentation has yet been reached. If the implementation is successful, congatec will acquire a majority stake in JUMPtec and Kontron America Modules, LLC. Kontron could probably realize a profit in the higher double-digit million range as part of the deconsolidation. The exact amount cannot yet be estimated at the current stage of negotiations. JUMPtec generated approximately EUR 90 million in 2024. The finalisation of the contract negotiations could be expected in the next few weeks. 

The Kontron subsidiary JUMPtec GmbH and congatec GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, are developers of COMs for embedded computing (COMexpress, COM-HPC, SMARC, Q7). In mid-May, the two companies already agreed on an agreement to intensify cooperation, with the Kontron Group to take over supply chain management, production and logistics for the fabless congatec Group. Due to the similarity of the COM modules and higher volumes, both Kontron and congatec expect cost advantages and will be able to actively manage the effects of the current fluid tariff development, especially in the USA, due to Kontron's production facilities there. This development is also the result of congatec's strategy of pursuing a local-for-local approach for geopolitical reasons in view of international trade and growing customer demand. On the one hand, Kontron will be able to make better use of its production facilities and, on the other hand, it will be able to draw on a broader technological portfolio of joint participation in its system products.

Both companies are known for the highest quality standards and a broad and innovative technology roadmap with powerful partnerships with Intel, AMD, Qualcomm and NXP.

 

Further Information:

Follow Kontron:

 

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.
 

About congatec

congatec is a leading global provider of high-performance hardware and software building blocks for embedded and edge computing solutions based on Computer-on-Modules (COMs). These advanced computer modules drive systems and devices across industries such as industrial automation, medical technology, robotics, telecommunications, and more. congatec's high-performance aReady. ecosystems simplify and accelerate the solution development, from COM to cloud. This application-ready approach combines COMs with services and customizable technologies that enable cutting-edge advancements in system consolidation, IoT, security, and artificial intelligence. Supported by its majority shareholder, DBAG Fund VIII – a German mid-market fund focused on driving growth for industrial enterprises – congatec has the financial backing and M&A expertise to capitalize on expanding market opportunities. For more information, visit www.congatec.com

 

Follow congatec:

 
Alexandra Kentros
Kontron AG - Communications
Tel: +49 151 151 938 81
group-pr@kontron.com
 
 		  
Leon-Philipp Kleiss
Kontron AG – Investor Relation
Tel: +43 664 60191 5153
ir@kontron.com
Christof Wilde
congatec – Corporate Marketing
Tel: +49-991 2700-2822
christof.wilde@congatec.com
 		  

  

All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron AG. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.

 


18.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 (732) 7664 - 0
E-mail: ir@kontron.com
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
WKN: A0X9EJ
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2157454

 
End of News EQS News Service

2157454  18.06.2025 CET/CEST

