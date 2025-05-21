Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’350 -0.5%  SPI 16’958 -0.5%  Dow 42’677 -0.3%  DAX 23’996 -0.2%  Euro 0.9345 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’438 -0.3%  Gold 3’303 0.4%  Bitcoin 87’790 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8247 -0.4%  Öl 66.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278Julius Bär10248496Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405
Top News
Zollkonflikt belastet ETF-Markt: Zuflüsse im April auf Jahrestief
Neue Nummer eins im Depot: So investierte Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im ersten Quartal 2025
Ankündigung zu Advantage2 beflügelt D-Wave-Aktie - Analysten weiter optimistisch
Swisscom-Aktie wenig bewegt: Swissco konzentriert sich ei Cybersicherheit direkt auf das Netz
Swatch-Aktie in Rot: Swatch-Aktionär Steven Wood scheitert mit Wahl in Verwaltungsrat
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.05.2025 14:56:01

EQS-News: How SeaStar Medical Is Leveraging Its Breakthrough Medical Device Designation To Help Critically Ill Patients

SeaStar Medical
1.26 USD 0.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Healthcare
How SeaStar Medical Is Leveraging Its Breakthrough Medical Device Designation To Help Critically Ill Patients

21.05.2025 / 14:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Meg Flippin Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - May 21, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Eric Schlorff, CEO of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ICU), was recently a guest on Benzinga’s All-Access. 

682dc5f3da846f54e51610b5_1

SeaStar Medical seeks to bring organ-saving and life-saving solutions to critically ill patients who are suffering from hyperinflammation. The company's first therapy, QUELIMMUNE, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year, is designed to treat pediatric patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition. 

SeaStar is also engaged in a trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its second proprietary Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapeutic in adults with AKI. That trial already has half of the adults enrolled and represents a market opportunity Schlorff says is worth about $4.5 billion a year. SeaStar, which has received several Breakthrough Device Status designations from the FDA, is betting its therapy can be broadly applied to many serious, life-threatening conditions. 

Watch the full interview here: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zREelPU2KIk

Featured image by Annie Spratt on Unsplash.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.


News Source: Benzinga

21.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: US81256L2034
EQS News ID: 2142770

 
End of News EQS News Service

2142770  21.05.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu SeaStar Medical Holding Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SeaStar Medical Holding Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Techn., Cintas & Deutsche Boerse mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Trane Technologies
✅ Cintas
✅ Deutsche Boerse

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Technologies, Cintas & Deutsche Boerse mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:28 Swatch-Aktie in Rot: Swatch-Aktionär Steven Wood scheitert mit Wahl in Verwaltungsrat
09:13 Marktüberblick: Platin und Palladium haussieren
08:56 SMI mit neuem 6-Wochen-Hoch
07:16 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Technologies, Cintas & Deutsche Boerse mit François Bloch
06:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 24‘000-Punkte-Marke überboten
20.05.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, Nestlé, Swisscom
19.05.25 Logo WHS USA verlieren Top-Rating! Was bedeutet das DAX, Dow, Dollar, Anleihen, Gold & Aktien?
15.05.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Holcim Ltd
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’669.74 18.74 B0LSNU
Short 12’902.35 13.50 SS4MTU
Short 13’372.13 8.81 BDGS0U
SMI-Kurs: 12’349.70 21.05.2025 15:00:33
Long 11’714.84 19.68 BQUSIU
Long 11’418.56 13.27 BH2SIU
Long 10’970.99 8.88 B38SLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Julius Bär-Aktie bricht ein: Julius Bär mit Wertberichtigung von 130 Millionen Franken wegen mehrerer Kunden
UBS-Aktie deutlich tiefer: UBS-CEO Ermotti gegen strengere Regulierung - Ausländische Konkurrenz als Gewinner
Investments der Gates Foundation: Die grössten Positionen in Q1 2025
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Nestlé will laut CEO Freixe am Mineralwassergeschäft festhalten
Trotz Kursdämpfer: Analyst sieht enormes Kurspotenzial bei Rheinmetall-Aktie
Alphabet-Aktie gewinnt: Google bläst zum Angriff bei Künstlicher Intelligenz
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Neuen Quantencomputer vorgestellt
UBS-Aktie rutscht ab: UBS nutzt Wegzug als Drohkulisse
TUI-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Ryanair-Optimismus gibt Rückenwind

Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hat Fisher Asset Management im Portfolio
Q1 2025: So sah das Portfolio von Fisher Asset Management aus
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Neue Nummer eins im Depot: So investierte Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im ersten Quartal 2025
Börsenlegende Bill Ackman hat mit seinem Hedgefonds Pershing Square Capital im ersten Quartal 20 ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
KW 20: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}