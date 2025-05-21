|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
21.05.2025 14:56:01
EQS-News: How SeaStar Medical Is Leveraging Its Breakthrough Medical Device Designation To Help Critically Ill Patients
|
EQS-News: Benzinga
/ Key word(s): Healthcare
By Meg Flippin Benzinga
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - May 21, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Eric Schlorff, CEO of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ICU), was recently a guest on Benzinga’s All-Access.
SeaStar Medical seeks to bring organ-saving and life-saving solutions to critically ill patients who are suffering from hyperinflammation. The company's first therapy, QUELIMMUNE, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year, is designed to treat pediatric patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition.
SeaStar is also engaged in a trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its second proprietary Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapeutic in adults with AKI. That trial already has half of the adults enrolled and represents a market opportunity Schlorff says is worth about $4.5 billion a year. SeaStar, which has received several Breakthrough Device Status designations from the FDA, is betting its therapy can be broadly applied to many serious, life-threatening conditions.
Watch the full interview here:
Featured image by Annie Spratt on Unsplash.
This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.
This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.
News Source: Benzinga
21.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Benzinga
|United States
|ISIN:
|US81256L2034
|EQS News ID:
|2142770
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2142770 21.05.2025 CET/CEST
