EQS-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Annual General Meeting 2025

EQS-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Annual General Meeting 2025



26.06.2025 / 18:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Annual General Meeting 2025

Approval of all resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board

Resolution to pay a dividend of €0.48 per share

Regular election of Supervisory Board members

Re-election of Dr Andreas Mattner as Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Appointment of Martina Williams as a new member of the Supervisory Board

Approval of the adjusted Management Board remuneration system

Duisburg, 26 June 2025 – This year's Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG took place today as an in-person event in Mülheim an der Ruhr. All resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board were approved by a large majority.

The resolutions related to matters including the discharge of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the 2024 financial year, the approval of the remuneration report and the adjusted remuneration system for the members of the Management Board as well as the election of Supervisory Board members.

DIVIDEND

Today's Annual General Meeting confirmed the dividend proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and approved a distribution for the 2024 financial year at the previous year's level of €0.48 per share. Taking today's Xetra closing price into account, this corresponds to a dividend yield of around 7.4%.

The dividend will be distributed pro rata (approx. €0.24 per share) from the tax deposit account as per Section 27 of the German Corporation Tax Act (KStG) and is due for payment on 1 July 2025.

SUPERVISORY BOARD

The term of office of all shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board expired at the end of today's Annual General Meeting.

Dr Andreas Mattner, Mr Claus-Matthias Böge, Ms Maria Teresa Dreo-Tempsch, Mr Rolf Glessing and Mr Ulrich Graebner were duly re-elected, with Dr Mattner being re-elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at its constituent meeting following the Annual General Meeting. Mr Böge was again elected Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Following the resignation of previous member Ms Christel Kaufmann-Hocker after 15 years on the Supervisory Board, the Annual General Meeting elected the candidate proposed by the Supervisory Board, Ms Martina Williams, Head of Work Dynamics DACH and Managing Director of Jones Lang LaSalle SE, as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

At the end of the Annual General Meeting, an employee representative also stepped down from the Supervisory Board, and was replaced by a new HAMBORNER employee. As a result, the proportion of female members on the Supervisory Board has increased to around 56% and therefore remains well above the most recently formulated target ratio of 33.3%. At Management Board level, the ratio remains at 50%.

"In Martina Williams, the Supervisory Board has gained a proven industry expert. Her expertise and experience, particularly in the asset classes relevant to HAMBORNER and in ESG and digitalisation, as well as her international experience, are of great value to us in view of the still challenging market environment and the ongoing internal transformation process. We look forward to working with Ms Williams in the future and would like to reiterate our thanks and appreciation to Ms Kaufmann-Hocker for her many years of commitment to our Board," commented Dr Andreas Mattner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

MANAGEMENT BOARD REMUNERATION SYSTEM

In the period 2024/2025, the Supervisory Board of HAMBORNER REIT AG conducted a regular review of the remuneration system for members of the Management Board, which was last approved by the Annual General Meeting in 2021. This resulted in no fundamental changes, but only isolated adjustments that take into account current market practice, investor expectations and the company's strategic focal points.

Accordingly, sustainability aspects are becoming increasingly important and will be taken into account in both short-term and long-term variable remuneration in future. Furthermore, market- and strategy-compliant adjustments were made at the level of control parameters and performance criteria.

A complete presentation of the adjusted remuneration system, along with further relevant information and documents relating to the individual agenda items of today's Annual General Meeting, is available on the company's website at https://www.hamborner.de/en/general-shareholder-meeting.

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public limited company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. As the basis for sustainable rental income, the company has a diversified property portfolio spread across Germany with a total value of around EUR 1,4 billion. The portfolio focuses on attractive local supply properties such as large-scale retail assets, retail parks and DIY stores in city-centre locations, district centres and highly frequented edge-of-town sites in large and medium-sized German cities, as well as modern office properties in established locations.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience in the property and capital markets, its sustainably attractive dividend strategy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a real-estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

CONTACT

Christoph Heitmann

Head of Investor Relations, Financing & Corporate Communications

T: +49 (0)203 54405-32

M: info@ir.hamborner.de

W: www.hamborner.de