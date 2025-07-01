Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.07.2025 16:07:32

EQS-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Stefan De Loecker, buy

LEIFHEIT
14.89 CHF 1.53%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2025 / 16:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): De Loecker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006464506

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.40 EUR 123,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.40 EUR 123,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99574  01.07.2025 CET/CEST





