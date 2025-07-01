|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
01.07.2025 16:07:32
EQS-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Stefan De Loecker, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
99574 01.07.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu LEIFHEIT AG
|
16:07
|EQS-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Stefan De Loecker, buy (EQS Group)
|
16:07
|EQS-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Stefan De Loecker, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
26.06.25
|EQS-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Rüdiger Böhle, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.06.25
|EQS-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Rüdiger Böhle, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
17.06.25
|EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit streamlines production structure – Forecast for the 2025 financial year adjusted (EQS Group)
|
17.06.25
|EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit optimiert Produktionsstruktur – Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2025 angepasst (EQS Group)
|
04.06.25