27.05.2025 10:06:08
EQS-DD: FRoSTA AG: Hinnerk Ehlers, sell
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FRoSTA AG
|Am Lunedeich 116
|27572 Bremerhaven
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.frosta-ag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
98942 27.05.2025 CET/CEST
