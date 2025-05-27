Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.05.2025 10:06:08

EQS-DD: FRoSTA AG: Hinnerk Ehlers, sell

FRoSTA
86.00 EUR 0.00%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.05.2025 / 10:05 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Title:
First name: Hinnerk
Last name(s): Ehlers

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

FRoSTA AG

529900XQ1XKU09441Q49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006069008

Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)
86.00 EUR 77,400.00 EUR

Price Aggregated volume
86.0000 EUR 77,400.0000 EUR

26/05/2025; UTC+2

Name: Börse Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


98942  27.05.2025 CET/CEST