ADTRAN Holdings Aktie [Valor: 114855834 / ISIN: US00486H1059]
20.03.2025 23:35:04

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Timothy Santo, Acquisition of 20,444 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) on ...

ADTRAN Holdings
9.57 CHF 0%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.03.2025 / 23:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Timothy
Last name(s): Santo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 20,444 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) on a one-for-one basis.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
19/03/2025; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


20.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




97606  20.03.2025 CET/CEST





