EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Timothy Santo, Acquisition of 20,444 PSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The PSUs will pay out in up to 30,666 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN ...

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Timothy Last name(s): Santo





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Chief Financial Officer





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



Description: Performance Stock Units (PSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 20,444 PSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The PSUs will pay out in up to 30,666 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059), subject to certain performance targets.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.00 USD 0.00 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

19/03/2025; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





