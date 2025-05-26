Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.05.2025 17:15:00

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

DHL Group
36.05 CHF -0.89%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

26.05.2025 / 17:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

26 May 2025

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 19 May 2025 until and including 23 May 2025, a number of 1,770,537 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
19 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Xetra
19 May 2025 169,720 38.8078 6,586,457.86 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
19 May 2025 20,651 38.7597 800,425.81 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
19 May 2025 26,978 38.7372 1,045,052.23 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
20 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Xetra
20 May 2025 470 38.9552 18,308.94 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
20 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
20 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
21 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Xetra
21 May 2025 273,421 38.8395 10,619,540.55 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
21 May 2025 38,443 38.8264 1,492,602.50 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
21 May 2025 46,311 38.7842 1,796,134.01 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
22 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Xetra
22 May 2025 368,729 38.6281 14,243,294.65 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
22 May 2025 53,016 38.6289 2,047,952.14 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
22 May 2025 87,031 38.6190 3,361,054.19 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
23 May 2025 200,000 38.0903 7,618,052.69 Xetra
23 May 2025 349,963 38.1363 13,346,302.53 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
23 May 2025 51,156 38.2662 1,957,545.52 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
23 May 2025 84,648 38.2224 3,235,453.08 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
Total 1,770,537
 		 38.5014
 		 68,168,183.03
 		  

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 18 March 2025 until and including 23 May 2025 amounts to 9,877,899 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


26.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2145612  26.05.2025 CET/CEST

