SMI 12'012 0.3%  SPI 16'632 0.2%  Dow 43'819 1.0%  DAX 24'091 0.2%  Euro 0.9364 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'333 0.1%  Gold 3'296 0.7%  Bitcoin 85'835 -0.8%  Dollar 0.7978 -0.1%  Öl 66.7 -0.9% 
30.06.2025 09:03:04

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Beteiligungs
25.30 CHF 6.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

30.06.2025 / 09:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 30 June 2025. – In the period from 23 June 2025 up to including 27 June 2025, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired 2,900 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 26 February 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€)
23 June 2025 600 23.9847
24 June 2025 600 24.2675
25 June 2025 600 24.5364
26 June 2025 550 24.8832
27 June 2025 550 25.5226

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 3 March 2025 up to and including 27 June 2025 amounts to 237,650 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/shareholder-relations/share-buyback-program).


30.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2162154  30.06.2025 CET/CEST