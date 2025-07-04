|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
04.07.2025 11:01:14
EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Appointment of Marco Pozzo to the Management Board as the Deputy CEO
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Supervisory Board of Wolford AG has decided to appoint Marco Pozzo as a new member to the Management Board for a period of three years, with effect from July 7th, 2025. Marco Pozzo will act as the Deputy CEO.
End of Inside Information
04-Jul-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolford AG
|Wolfordstrasse 1
|6900 Bregenz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43/5574/6900
|E-mail:
|investor@wolford.com
|Internet:
|www.wolford.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000834007
|WKN:
|83400
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2165374
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
