04.07.2025 11:01:14

EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Appointment of Marco Pozzo to the Management Board as the Deputy CEO

Wolford
3.26 EUR -1.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Wolford AG: Appointment of Marco Pozzo to the Management Board as the Deputy CEO

04-Jul-2025 / 11:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of Wolford AG has decided to appoint Marco Pozzo as a new member to the Management Board for a period of three years, with effect from July 7th, 2025. Marco Pozzo will act as the Deputy CEO.


End of Inside Information

04-Jul-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Phone: +43/5574/6900
E-mail: investor@wolford.com
Internet: www.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
WKN: 83400
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2165374

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2165374  04-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

