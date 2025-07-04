EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Appointment of Marco Pozzo to the Management Board as the Deputy CEO

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Wolford AG: Appointment of Marco Pozzo to the Management Board as the Deputy CEO



04-Jul-2025

The Supervisory Board of Wolford AG has decided to appoint Marco Pozzo as a new member to the Management Board for a period of three years, with effect from July 7th, 2025. Marco Pozzo will act as the Deputy CEO.

