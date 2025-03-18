Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaft Aktie [Valor: 127868225 / ISIN: DE000A35JS99]
18.03.2025 17:24:26

EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Increase in the forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year

Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaft
8.75 EUR 0.00%
EQS-Ad-hoc: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
tick Trading Software AG: Increase in the forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year

18-March-2025 / 17:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, 18 March 2025 - The Executive Board of tick Trading Software AG (tick-TS AG) today informed the company's Supervisory Board that the forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year has been adjusted.

The company now expects to achieve a net profit for the year of EUR 1,300 thousand to EUR 1,700 thousand. The adjustment of the forecast is mainly based on the significant market-related increase in load-dependent revenues since the beginning of the financial year.

 

Contact:

Carsten Schölzki (Management Board)
tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
E-Mail: ir@tick-ts.de
Tel.: +49-211-781767-0



End of Inside Information

18-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 781767-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 781767-29
E-mail: info@tick-ts.de
Internet: www.tick-ts.de
ISIN: DE000A35JS99
WKN: A35JS9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2102594

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2102594  18-March-2025 CET/CEST

