EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Increase in the forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year

18-March-2025 / 17:24 CET/CEST

Düsseldorf, 18 March 2025 - The Executive Board of tick Trading Software AG (tick-TS AG) today informed the company's Supervisory Board that the forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year has been adjusted. The company now expects to achieve a net profit for the year of EUR 1,300 thousand to EUR 1,700 thousand. The adjustment of the forecast is mainly based on the significant market-related increase in load-dependent revenues since the beginning of the financial year. Contact: Carsten Schölzki (Management Board)

