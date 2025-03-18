|
18.03.2025 17:24:26
EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Increase in the forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Düsseldorf, 18 March 2025 - The Executive Board of tick Trading Software AG (tick-TS AG) today informed the company's Supervisory Board that the forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year has been adjusted.
The company now expects to achieve a net profit for the year of EUR 1,300 thousand to EUR 1,700 thousand. The adjustment of the forecast is mainly based on the significant market-related increase in load-dependent revenues since the beginning of the financial year.
Contact:
Carsten Schölzki (Management Board)
End of Inside Information
Language:
|English
Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|Berliner Allee 59
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
Phone:
|+49 (0)211 781767-0
Fax:
|+49 (0)211 781767-29
E-mail:
|info@tick-ts.de
Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
ISIN:
|DE000A35JS99
WKN:
|A35JS9
Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:
|2102594
