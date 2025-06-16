Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
The Grounds Real Estate Development Aktie 140337983 / DE000A40KXL9

16.06.2025 20:04:04

EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Management Board negotiating potential takeover of asset management for individual companies of the insolvent Ziegert Group -

The Grounds Real Estate Development
1.22 EUR 0.00%
EQS-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Contract/Real Estate
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Management Board negotiating potential takeover of asset management for individual companies of the insolvent Ziegert Group -

16-Jun-2025 / 20:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

- Management Board negotiating potential takeover of asset management for individual companies of the insolvent Ziegert Group -

 

Berlin, 16. June 2025 - The Management Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG ("Company" / ISIN DE000A40KXL9) is in discussions with the H.I.G. Capital Group, which also includes the Company's principal shareholder, regarding the potential takeover of asset management for individual companies of the insolvent Ziegert Group. The conclusion of a corresponding agreement is, of course, subject to the parties reaching an agreement and the positive outcome of the ongoing merger control proceedings before the German Federal Cartel Office regarding the takeover of these Ziegert companies by the H.I.G. Capital Group.

 

Company contact:

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board

Charlottenstrasse 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866

Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849

E-mail: info@tgd.ag

Web: www.thegroundsag.com

 

– End of the ad hoc announcement


 


End of Inside Information

16-Jun-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Charlottenstraße 79-80
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 2021 6866
Fax: 030 2021 6489
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com
ISIN: DE000A40KXL9, DE000A3H3FH2,
WKN: A40KXL, A3H3FH, A40KXL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2156032

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2156032  16-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

