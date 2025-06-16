|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
16.06.2025 20:04:04
EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Management Board negotiating potential takeover of asset management for individual companies of the insolvent Ziegert Group -
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Contract/Real Estate
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation
- Management Board negotiating potential takeover of asset management for individual companies of the insolvent Ziegert Group -
Berlin, 16. June 2025 - The Management Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG ("Company" / ISIN DE000A40KXL9) is in discussions with the H.I.G. Capital Group, which also includes the Company's principal shareholder, regarding the potential takeover of asset management for individual companies of the insolvent Ziegert Group. The conclusion of a corresponding agreement is, of course, subject to the parties reaching an agreement and the positive outcome of the ongoing merger control proceedings before the German Federal Cartel Office regarding the takeover of these Ziegert companies by the H.I.G. Capital Group.
Company contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board
Charlottenstrasse 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Web: www.thegroundsag.com
– End of the ad hoc announcement
End of Inside Information
16-Jun-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
|Charlottenstraße 79-80
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 2021 6866
|Fax:
|030 2021 6489
|E-mail:
|info@tgd.ag
|Internet:
|www.thegroundsag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40KXL9, DE000A3H3FH2,
|WKN:
|A40KXL, A3H3FH, A40KXL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2156032
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2156032 16-Jun-2025 CET/CEST