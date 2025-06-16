EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Management Board negotiating potential takeover of asset management for individual companies of the insolvent Ziegert Group

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Contract/Real Estate

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Management Board negotiating potential takeover of asset management for individual companies of the insolvent Ziegert Group



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation - Management Board negotiating potential takeover of asset management for individual companies of the insolvent Ziegert Group - Berlin, 16. June 2025 - The Management Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG ("Company" / ISIN DE000A40KXL9) is in discussions with the H.I.G. Capital Group, which also includes the Company's principal shareholder, regarding the potential takeover of asset management for individual companies of the insolvent Ziegert Group. The conclusion of a corresponding agreement is, of course, subject to the parties reaching an agreement and the positive outcome of the ongoing merger control proceedings before the German Federal Cartel Office regarding the takeover of these Ziegert companies by the H.I.G. Capital Group. Company contact: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board Charlottenstrasse 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866 Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849 E-mail: info@tgd.ag Web: www.thegroundsag.com – End of the ad hoc announcement





