EQS-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG in the first half of 2025: Significant increase compared to the prior year

secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

secunet Security Networks AG in the first half of 2025: Significant increase compared to the prior year



14-Jul-2025

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

secunet Security Networks AG in the first half of 2025: Significant increase compared to the prior year

[Essen, 14 July 2025] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650) achieved significantly better results in the first half of 2025 than in the prior year period, according to preliminary figures. In the first half of 2025, preliminary consolidated revenue of approximately €171.7 million was achieved. This corresponds to an increase of 19% compared to the same period prior year (€144.3 million). The preliminary EBITDA margin was 9.7% compared to 7.7% in the first half of 2024 (+26%). The preliminary EBIT margin improved by 332% to 4.2% (previous year: 1.0%).

The strong increase in revenue, EBITDA margin and EBIT margin is mainly attributable to the effect of a strong first quarter of 2025. Revenue in the first quarter benefited from particularly high orders at the end of 2024 in the Public Sector segment, which were recognised in the first quarter of 2025. Due to changes in the product mix, the effect from the first quarter has since weakened.

Based on the positive half-year results, the Management Board confirms its forecast for 2025 with expected consolidated revenue of around 425 million euros, an EBITDA margin of 14.5% to 16.5% and an EBIT margin of between 9.5% and 11.5%.

The complete results for the first half of 2025 will be published as scheduled on 12 August 2025 in the 2025 half-year financial report and will be available for download at https://www.secunet.com/ueber-uns/investoren/finanzmitteilungen. secunet will also hold an online analyst conference.

