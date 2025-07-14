EQS-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG in the first half of 2025: Significant increase compared to the prior year

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-Ad-hoc: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
secunet Security Networks AG in the first half of 2025: Significant increase compared to the prior year

14-Jul-2025 / 12:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

 

secunet Security Networks AG in the first half of 2025: Significant increase compared to the prior year

[Essen, 14 July 2025] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650) achieved significantly better results in the first half of 2025 than in the prior year period, according to preliminary figures. In the first half of 2025, preliminary consolidated revenue of approximately €171.7 million was achieved. This corresponds to an increase of 19% compared to the same period prior year (€144.3 million). The preliminary EBITDA margin was 9.7% compared to 7.7% in the first half of 2024 (+26%). The preliminary EBIT margin improved by 332% to 4.2% (previous year: 1.0%).

The strong increase in revenue, EBITDA margin and EBIT margin is mainly attributable to the effect of a strong first quarter of 2025. Revenue in the first quarter benefited from particularly high orders at the end of 2024 in the Public Sector segment, which were recognised in the first quarter of 2025. Due to changes in the product mix, the effect from the first quarter has since weakened.

Based on the positive half-year results, the Management Board confirms its forecast for 2025 with expected consolidated revenue of around 425 million euros, an EBITDA margin of 14.5% to 16.5% and an EBIT margin of between 9.5% and 11.5%.

The complete results for the first half of 2025 will be published as scheduled on 12 August 2025 in the 2025 half-year financial report and will be available for download at https://www.secunet.com/ueber-uns/investoren/finanzmitteilungen. secunet will also hold an online analyst conference.

 

Contact

Dr Kay Rathke
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +49 201 5454-1221
E-Mail: investor.relations@secunet.com

secunet Security Networks AG
Kurfürstenstraße 58
45138 Essen
http://www.secunet.com

 

ISIN: DE0007276503

WKN: 727650

Listed: SDAX in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Bremen, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart

 

secunet - Protection for digital infrastructures

secunet is Germany's leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly networked world, the company uses a combination of products and consulting to ensure resilient digital infrastructures and the highest possible level of protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in areas where there are particular security requirements - such as cloud, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With secunet's security solutions, companies can comply with the highest security standards in digitalisation projects and thus drive their digital transformation forward.

Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, companies and society. Its clients include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed companies and other national and international organisations. The company was founded in 1997. It is listed in the SDAX of Deutsche Börse and generated revenue of around 406 million euros in 2024.

 

secunet is an IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com

  

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations. Any statement in this release that expresses our intentions, beliefs, expectations or projections (and the assumptions underlying them) is a forward-looking statement. These statements are based on plans, estimates and forecasts that are currently available to the management of secunet Security Networks AG. Forward-looking statements therefore relate only to the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update such statements in the light of new information about future events.



End of Inside Information

14-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: secunet Security Networks AG
Kurfürstenstraße 58
45138 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201 - 5454 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1000
E-mail: investor.relations@secunet.com
Internet: www.secunet.com
ISIN: DE0007276503
WKN: 727650
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2169246

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2169246  14-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

