|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
26.06.2025 20:45:44
EQS-Adhoc: ParTec AG: Publication of annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Munich, 26 June 2025 - ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) announces that the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 fiscal year will not be completed in June. As a result, the company will not publish its audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2024 by June 30, 2025. The date of publication will be announced in a separate announcement in due course.
About ParTec
ParTec AG specialises in the development and manufacture of AI supercomputers based on its modular High-Performance Computing (HPC) systems and Quantum Computers (QC) as well as the associated system software. The offering also includes consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction, and operation of these modern systems. The concept of dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) is the result of more than fifteen years of research and was developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high computing systems. The dMSA and the underlying ParaStation Modulo Software Suite, which has been developed and is maintained by ParTec, have proven to be particularly suitable for the complex requirements of massive computing power in Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Further information about the company and ParTec AG’s innovative solutions in the field of high-performance computing and quantum computing can be found at www.par-tec.com.
For press enquiries, please contact:
Anna Lehmann
edicto GmbH
E-Mail: partec@edicto.de
End of Inside Information
26-Jun-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ParTec AG
|Possartstr. 20
|81679 Munich
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@par-tec.com
|Internet:
|www.par-tec.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5A34
|WKN:
|A3E5A3
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2161442
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2161442 26-Jun-2025 CET/CEST