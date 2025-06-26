EQS-Adhoc: ParTec AG: Publication of annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Munich, 26 June 2025 - ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) announces that the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 fiscal year will not be completed in June. As a result, the company will not publish its audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2024 by June 30, 2025. The date of publication will be announced in a separate announcement in due course.

