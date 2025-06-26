Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’880 0.0%  SPI 16’462 0.1%  Dow 43’358 0.9%  DAX 23’649 0.6%  Euro 0.9366 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’244 -0.2%  Gold 3’331 -0.1%  Bitcoin 85’890 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7998 -0.7%  Öl 67.8 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Amrize143013422Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405
Top News
Rohstoffe: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Gold, Öl & Co.
US-Regierung könnte Zeitrahmen für Handelsdeals ausdehnen
Aktien: Welche Rechte und Pflichten Aktionäre haben
Wenn Israel-Iran-Krieg nicht endet: Ölpreise könnten hochschiessen
Micron Technology-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Micron Technology verzeichnet Gewinnsprung
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.06.2025 20:45:44

EQS-Adhoc: ParTec AG: Publication of annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2024

ParTec
36.40 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
ParTec AG: Publication of annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2024

26-Jun-2025 / 20:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Munich, 26 June 2025 - ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) announces that the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 fiscal year will not be completed in June. As a result, the company will not publish its audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2024 by June 30, 2025. The date of publication will be announced in a separate announcement in due course.

About ParTec

ParTec AG specialises in the development and manufacture of AI supercomputers based on its modular High-Performance Computing (HPC) systems and Quantum Computers (QC) as well as the associated system software. The offering also includes consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction, and operation of these modern systems. The concept of dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) is the result of more than fifteen years of research and was developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high computing systems. The dMSA and the underlying ParaStation Modulo Software Suite, which has been developed and is maintained by ParTec, have proven to be particularly suitable for the complex requirements of massive computing power in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Further information about the company and ParTec AG’s innovative solutions in the field of high-performance computing and quantum computing can be found at www.par-tec.com.

For press enquiries, please contact:

Anna Lehmann
E-Mail: investor-relations@par-tec.com

edicto GmbH
Doron Kaufmann

E-Mail: partec@edicto.de



End of Inside Information

26-Jun-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ParTec AG
Possartstr. 20
81679 Munich
Germany
E-mail: investor-relations@par-tec.com
Internet: www.par-tec.com
ISIN: DE000A3E5A34
WKN: A3E5A3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2161442

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2161442  26-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu ParTec AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten