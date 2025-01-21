EQS-Adhoc: MEDICLIN raises full-year guidance for the 2024 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results

MEDICLIN raises full-year guidance for the 2024 financial year



21-Jan-2025 / 16:36 CET/CEST

MEDICLIN raises full-year guidance for the 2024 financial year



MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED) announces that it is raising its guidance for the 2024 financial year.



Instead of a Group EBIT* between EUR 33.0 and 39.0 million, MEDICLIN now expects a Group EBIT between EUR 48.0 and 54.0 million. The sales forecast for the Group was raised from -2.0 % to 0.0 % to now 1.0 % to 3.0 %.



The preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and the 2024 financial year will be published on 27 February 2025.



* As defined on the company's website at the following



Contact for further information:

MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft

Okenstraße 27

77652 Offenburg



Ender Gülcan

Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability

Tel.: 0781/488-326

Fax: 0781/488-184

ender.guelcan@mediclin.de

www.mediclin.de

