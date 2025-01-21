EQS-Adhoc: MEDICLIN raises full-year guidance for the 2024 financial year

|
MEDICLIN raises full-year guidance for the 2024 financial year
Offenburg, 21 January 2025
Offenburg, 21 January 2025
MEDICLIN raises full-year guidance for the 2024 financial year
MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED) announces that it is raising its guidance for the 2024 financial year.
Instead of a Group EBIT* between EUR 33.0 and 39.0 million, MEDICLIN now expects a Group EBIT between EUR 48.0 and 54.0 million. The sales forecast for the Group was raised from -2.0 % to 0.0 % to now 1.0 % to 3.0 %.
The preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and the 2024 financial year will be published on 27 February 2025.
Contact for further information:
MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft
Okenstraße 27
77652 Offenburg
Ender Gülcan
Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability
Tel.: 0781/488-326
Fax: 0781/488-184
ender.guelcan@mediclin.de
www.mediclin.de
