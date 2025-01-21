Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
MediClin Aktie [Valor: 1158721 / ISIN: DE0006595101]
21.01.2025 16:36:16

EQS-Adhoc: MEDICLIN raises full-year guidance for the 2024 financial year

MediClin
2.92 EUR 24.79%
EQS-Ad-hoc: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results
MEDICLIN raises full-year guidance for the 2024 financial year

21-Jan-2025 / 16:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Offenburg, 21 January 2025

MEDICLIN raises full-year guidance for the 2024 financial year

MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED) announces that it is raising its guidance for the 2024 financial year.

Instead of a Group EBIT* between EUR 33.0 and 39.0 million, MEDICLIN now expects a Group EBIT between EUR 48.0 and 54.0 million. The sales forecast for the Group was raised from -2.0 % to 0.0 % to now 1.0 % to 3.0 %.

The preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and the 2024 financial year will be published on 27 February 2025.

* As defined on the company's website at the following link

Contact for further information:
MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft
Okenstraße 27
77652 Offenburg

Ender Gülcan
Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability
Tel.: 0781/488-326
Fax: 0781/488-184
ender.guelcan@mediclin.de
www.mediclin.de
 


End of Inside Information

21-Jan-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MEDICLIN AG
Okenstraße 27
77652 Offenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)781 488-326
Fax: +49 (0)781 488-184
E-mail: ender.guelcan@mediclin.de
Internet: www.mediclin.de
ISIN: DE0006595101
WKN: 659510
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2071983

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2071983  21-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2071983&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

