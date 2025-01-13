Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-Adhoc: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Expansion of management board and expects changes in the supervisory board

EQS-Ad-hoc: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Expansion of management board and expects changes in the supervisory board

13-Jan-2025 / 14:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft, WKN 609710,

listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt am Main

 

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Expansion of management board and expects changes in the supervisory board

 

Bonn, 13 January 2025 – following the completion of the takeover offer by Ipsos Dach Holding AG (“Ipsos”), infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft (“Company”) (ISIN DE0006097108 / WKN 609710) expands the management board and prepares for changes in the supervisory board.

In course of the settlement of the takeover offer by Ipsos, the supervisory board has appointed Christoph Preuß and Thomas Allerstorfer as members of the Company's management board today.

Christoph Preuß assumes the function of Chief Executive Officer and succeeds Menno Smid. Thomas Allerstorfer assumes the function of Chief Financial Officer as of May 1st, 2025. The current Chief Financial Officer Dr. Isabell Nehmeyer-Srocke continues in her role until April 30th, 2025 and thereby ensures a smooth handover to Thomas Allerstorfer. As a result, as of May 1st, 2025, infas and Ipsos Germany will be under joint leadership.

In addition, the current members of the Company's supervisory board have announced their intention to resign from office at short notice. The Company therefore prepares for the appointment of new supervisory board members by court at short notice, with the candidates being proposed for appointment in consultation with Ipsos.

 

Bonn, 13 January 2025

 

Contact:

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft

Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 24

53113 Bonn

Germany

Phone: +49-228-336 072 39

info@infas-holding.de

www.infas-holding.de



End of Inside Information

13-Jan-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 24
53113 Bonn
Germany
Phone: 0228-336 072 39
Fax: 0228-31 00 71
E-mail: info@infas-holding.de
Internet: www.infas-holding.de
ISIN: DE0006097108
WKN: 609710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2066543

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2066543  13-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2066543&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

