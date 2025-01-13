EQS-Adhoc: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Expansion of management board and expects changes in the supervisory board

EQS-Ad-hoc: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Expansion of management board and expects changes in the supervisory board



13-Jan-2025 / 14:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft, WKN 609710,

listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt am Main

Bonn, 13 January 2025 – following the completion of the takeover offer by Ipsos Dach Holding AG (“Ipsos”), infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft (“Company”) (ISIN DE0006097108 / WKN 609710) expands the management board and prepares for changes in the supervisory board.

In course of the settlement of the takeover offer by Ipsos, the supervisory board has appointed Christoph Preuß and Thomas Allerstorfer as members of the Company's management board today.

Christoph Preuß assumes the function of Chief Executive Officer and succeeds Menno Smid. Thomas Allerstorfer assumes the function of Chief Financial Officer as of May 1st, 2025. The current Chief Financial Officer Dr. Isabell Nehmeyer-Srocke continues in her role until April 30th, 2025 and thereby ensures a smooth handover to Thomas Allerstorfer. As a result, as of May 1st, 2025, infas and Ipsos Germany will be under joint leadership.

In addition, the current members of the Company's supervisory board have announced their intention to resign from office at short notice. The Company therefore prepares for the appointment of new supervisory board members by court at short notice, with the candidates being proposed for appointment in consultation with Ipsos.

Bonn, 13 January 2025

Contact:

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft

Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 24

53113 Bonn

Germany

Phone: +49-228-336 072 39

info@infas-holding.de

www.infas-holding.de