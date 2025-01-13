|
13.01.2025 14:14:12
EQS-Adhoc: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Expansion of management board and expects changes in the supervisory board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft, WKN 609710,
listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt am Main
infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Expansion of management board and expects changes in the supervisory board
Bonn, 13 January 2025 – following the completion of the takeover offer by Ipsos Dach Holding AG (“Ipsos”), infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft (“Company”) (ISIN DE0006097108 / WKN 609710) expands the management board and prepares for changes in the supervisory board.
In course of the settlement of the takeover offer by Ipsos, the supervisory board has appointed Christoph Preuß and Thomas Allerstorfer as members of the Company's management board today.
Christoph Preuß assumes the function of Chief Executive Officer and succeeds Menno Smid. Thomas Allerstorfer assumes the function of Chief Financial Officer as of May 1st, 2025. The current Chief Financial Officer Dr. Isabell Nehmeyer-Srocke continues in her role until April 30th, 2025 and thereby ensures a smooth handover to Thomas Allerstorfer. As a result, as of May 1st, 2025, infas and Ipsos Germany will be under joint leadership.
In addition, the current members of the Company's supervisory board have announced their intention to resign from office at short notice. The Company therefore prepares for the appointment of new supervisory board members by court at short notice, with the candidates being proposed for appointment in consultation with Ipsos.
Bonn, 13 January 2025
Contact:
infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 24
53113 Bonn
Germany
Phone: +49-228-336 072 39
info@infas-holding.de
www.infas-holding.de
End of Inside Information
13-Jan-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
|Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 24
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Phone:
|0228-336 072 39
|Fax:
|0228-31 00 71
|E-mail:
|info@infas-holding.de
|Internet:
|www.infas-holding.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006097108
|WKN:
|609710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2066543
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2066543 13-Jan-2025 CET/CEST