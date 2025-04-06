EQS-Adhoc: DEUTZ acquires developer of electrification solutions UMS

EQS-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

DEUTZ acquires developer of electrification solutions UMS



06-Apr-2025

DEUTZ acquires developer of electrification solutions UMS

Cologne, April 6, 2025 – Today, DEUTZ Group signed a purchase agreement for 100% of the shares in UMS Holding B.V. ("UMS"), based in Oss, The Netherlands. UMS is a developer and provider of electrification solutions, especially for off-highway vehicles, and operates as an advanced start-up technology company on the cusp of industrializing its electrification products. According to the Management Board, this acquisition brings DEUTZ into a strategically important growth market, which could offer significant opportunities.

UMS already has an order backlog and letters of intent in the high double-digit million-euro range, including from market-leading, international OEM customers. In addition, the company is in specific project talks with other customers from the construction machinery and defense industries, among others. DEUTZ expects its New Technology division to benefit considerably from UMS's technology portfolio and customer access and, together with the DEUTZ Group's industrialization expertise, to significantly accelerate the scaling of UMS' technology in the coming years.

UMS employs around 60 people and had revenues of around €10 million in 2024, with earnings (EBITDA) slightly below break-even. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. DEUTZ will finance the acquisition from cash and existing credit facilities.

The closing of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions, in particular the issuance of the necessary regulatory approvals, and is expected in the course of the first half of 2025.



