Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’649 -5.1%  SPI 15’548 -5.0%  Dow 38’315 -5.5%  DAX 20’642 -5.0%  Euro 0.9441 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’878 -4.6%  Gold 3’038 -2.4%  Bitcoin 72’477 1.4%  Dollar 0.8605 0.2%  Öl 66.0 -5.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Nach Zollhammer: Trump mahnt zur Geduld - Massenproteste
Bernstein-Tipp: Software-Aktien nach Rückgang attratktiv
Tesla-Aktie im Krisenmodus: Besitzer tauschen ihre E-Autos ein
Droht nach 25 Jahren erneut eine "Dotcom"-Blase?
thyssenkrupp-Aktie tiefrot: Trennung von HKM schreitet voran
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.04.2025 15:09:05

EQS-Adhoc: DEUTZ acquires developer of electrification solutions UMS

DEUTZ
5.97 CHF -6.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
DEUTZ acquires developer of electrification solutions UMS

06-Apr-2025 / 15:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEUTZ acquires developer of electrification solutions UMS

Cologne, April 6, 2025 – Today, DEUTZ Group signed a purchase agreement for 100% of the shares in UMS Holding B.V. ("UMS"), based in Oss, The Netherlands. UMS is a developer and provider of electrification solutions, especially for off-highway vehicles, and operates as an advanced start-up technology company on the cusp of industrializing its electrification products. According to the Management Board, this acquisition brings DEUTZ into a strategically important growth market, which could offer significant opportunities.

UMS already has an order backlog and letters of intent in the high double-digit million-euro range, including from market-leading, international OEM customers. In addition, the company is in specific project talks with other customers from the construction machinery and defense industries, among others. DEUTZ expects its New Technology division to benefit considerably from UMS's technology portfolio and customer access and, together with the DEUTZ Group's industrialization expertise, to significantly accelerate the scaling of UMS' technology in the coming years.

UMS employs around 60 people and had revenues of around €10 million in 2024, with earnings (EBITDA) slightly below break-even. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. DEUTZ will finance the acquisition from cash and existing credit facilities.

The closing of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions, in particular the issuance of the necessary regulatory approvals, and is expected in the course of the first half of 2025.
 

Contact:
Mark Schneider | Head of Investor Relations, Communications & Marketing
Tel.: +49 (0)221 822-3600 | Email: Mark.Schneider@deutz.com


Forward-looking statements: This ad hoc disclosure may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the DEUTZ management team. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may lead to material differences between the actual results, the financial position, or the performance of the DEUTZ Group and the estimates and assessments set out here. These factors include those that DEUTZ has described in published reports, which are available at www.deutz.com. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements or to change them to reflect future events or developments.



End of Inside Information

06-Apr-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 822 2491
Fax: +49 (0)221 822 3525
E-mail: svenja.deissler@deutz.com
Internet: www.deutz.com
ISIN: DE0006305006
WKN: 630500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2112020

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2112020  06-Apr-2025 CET/CEST