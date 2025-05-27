Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'340 0.2%  SPI 16'965 0.1%  Dow 42'344 1.8%  DAX 24'226 0.8%  Euro 0.9370 0.2%  EStoxx50 5'415 0.4%  Gold 3'301 -1.3%  Bitcoin 90'187 0.5%  Dollar 0.8271 0.8%  Öl 64.3 -0.8% 
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Analyst zeigt sich für Tesla erst mal pessimistisch
Q1 2025: In diese Aktien investierte Ray Dalios Ex-Fonds Bridgewater
Deutsche Bank prognostiziert: Stablecoins könnten noch 2025 Teil des Mainstreams werden
Schwache Zahlen und Zollprobleme setzen Temu-Mutter PDD-Aktie massiv unter Druck
Tesla-Aktie gewinnt dennoch: Tesla rutscht weiter ab - VW im Aufwind
27.05.2025 22:56:04

EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2025

ams-OSRAM
8.18 CHF 7.11%
EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2025

27-May-2025 / 22:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2025

 

Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (27 May 2025) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS) has published the resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board for the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2025, on the company's website.

 

ams OSRAM convokes its shareholders to its Annual General Meeting 2025 on 26 June 2025 in Premstaetten, Austria. 

As Agenda Item no. 9, the group proposes a resolution on a 10% Authorized Capital 2025 with offset against subscription and exchange rights to new shares granted in respect of a convertible and/or exchangeable bond or warrants issued under previous conditional capitals. Consequently, if previous conditional capital is used, the maximum amount of Authorized Capital 2025 that the Management Board can issue without subscription and exchange rights is reduced accordingly.

Furthermore, the group proposes as Agenda Item no. 10 a resolution on the authorization of the Management Board for buying back own shares (‘share buyback’). This means withdrawal of the authorization granted by AGM 2023 (expiring in Dec 2025) and grant of the same share buyback authorization for 30 months from the date of the AGM 2025.

The relevant documents for the Annual General Meeting will be made available on the company website on 27 May 2025 at the latest.

 

 

 

 

About ams OSRAM:

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions.  

With more than 110 years of industry experience, we combine engineering excellence and global manufacturing with a passion for cutting-edge innovation. Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of illumination, visualization, and sensing enable transformative advancements in the automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer industries. 

“Sense the power of light” – our success is based on the deep understanding of the potential of light and our distinct portfolio of both emitter and sensor technologies. About 19,700 employees worldwide focus on pioneering innovations alongside the societal megatrends of digitalization, smart living and sustainability. This is reflected in over 13,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.4 billion revenues in 2024 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4). 

 

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com 

 

ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. 

 

Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >Twitter >LinkedIn >Facebook >YouTube 

 

 

 

For further information

 

Investor Relations   Media Relations      

ams-OSRAM AG     ams-OSRAM AG   

Dr Juergen Rebel    Bernd Hops   

Senior Vice President    Senior Vice President   

Investor Relations    Corporate Communications 

T: +43 3136 500-0                    T: +43 3136 500-0  

investor@ams-osram.com   press@ams-osram.com     

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

27-May-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: ams-OSRAM AG
Tobelbader Straße 30
8141 Premstaetten
Austria
Phone: +43 3136 500-0
E-mail: investor@ams-osram.com
Internet: https://ams-osram.com/
ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4
WKN: A118Z8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2146492

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2146492  27-May-2025 CET/CEST

