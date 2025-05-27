EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2025



Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (27 May 2025) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS) has published the resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board for the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2025, on the company's website.

ams OSRAM convokes its shareholders to its Annual General Meeting 2025 on 26 June 2025 in Premstaetten, Austria.

As Agenda Item no. 9, the group proposes a resolution on a 10% Authorized Capital 2025 with offset against subscription and exchange rights to new shares granted in respect of a convertible and/or exchangeable bond or warrants issued under previous conditional capitals. Consequently, if previous conditional capital is used, the maximum amount of Authorized Capital 2025 that the Management Board can issue without subscription and exchange rights is reduced accordingly.

Furthermore, the group proposes as Agenda Item no. 10 a resolution on the authorization of the Management Board for buying back own shares (‘share buyback’). This means withdrawal of the authorization granted by AGM 2023 (expiring in Dec 2025) and grant of the same share buyback authorization for 30 months from the date of the AGM 2025.

The relevant documents for the Annual General Meeting will be made available on the company website on 27 May 2025 at the latest.

