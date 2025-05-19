Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.05.2025 20:02:46

Ensurge Micropower ASA - Subscription Rights Exercise

Ensurge Micropower ASA Registered Shs
0.11 EUR -0.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") has received notice of exercise of in total 367,000 vested incentive subscription rights from an employee of the Company.

The vested incentive subscription rights were granted under the Company's 2022 Subscription Rights Plan and 2023 Subscription Rights Incentive Plan. Of the 367,000 subscription rights, 200,000 have an exercise price per share of NOK 0.5, and 167,000 have an exercise price per share of NOK 0.915. 

The Board has resolved to approve such exercise and the resulting issuance of 367,000 new shares in the Company. Upon registration of the share capital increase associated with the exercise of incentive subscription rights in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company's share capital will be NOK 397,790,160.50 divided into 795,580,321 shares, each having a par value of NOK 0.50.

About Ensurge Micropower 
Ensurge is energizing innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery.

With a workforce of forty top-tier specialists based in the world's technology capital, Silicon Valley, Ensurge has developed a future-oriented and innovative microbattery technology. The microbattery is ideal for form-factor-constrained applications, including hearables, digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things.

The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility combines patented process technology and materials innovation, with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods, to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets. 

Ensurge’s production facilities are optimized for prototyping and small-scale manufacturing. To scale efficiently, we aim to outsource the production of the resulting intellectual property (IP) to specialized partners with industrial manufacturing expertise.

Ensurge is listed on the Norwegian stock exchange and is financed out of Norway by strong and reputable financial investors, reflecting both a strategic investment and a robust transatlantic collaboration.

For more information: 
Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer E- mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com (mailto:lars.eikeland@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


