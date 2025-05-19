Ensurge Micropower ASA - Subscription Rights Exercise

Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") has received notice of exercise of in total 367,000 vested incentive subscription rights from an employee of the Company.

The vested incentive subscription rights were granted under the Company's 2022 Subscription Rights Plan and 2023 Subscription Rights Incentive Plan. Of the 367,000 subscription rights, 200,000 have an exercise price per share of NOK 0.5, and 167,000 have an exercise price per share of NOK 0.915.

The Board has resolved to approve such exercise and the resulting issuance of 367,000 new shares in the Company. Upon registration of the share capital increase associated with the exercise of incentive subscription rights in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company's share capital will be NOK 397,790,160.50 divided into 795,580,321 shares, each having a par value of NOK 0.50.

