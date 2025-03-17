Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Elis Aktie [Valor: 26939145 / ISIN: FR0012435121]
17.03.2025 08:00:00

Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from March 6 to March 14, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from March 6 to March 14, 2025

Saint-Cloud, March 17, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from March 6, 2025 to March 14, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 19th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2024 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code
(LEI) 		Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code)
Elis SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/06/2025 FR0012435121 92,427 21.3941 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/06/2025 FR0012435121 53,735 21.4091 CEUX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/06/2025 FR0012435121 12,630 21.3912 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/06/2025 FR0012435121 10,494 21.3941 AQEU
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/07/2025 FR0012435121 98,123 21.8339 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/07/2025 FR0012435121 58,157 21.8506 CEUX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/07/2025 FR0012435121 13,019 21.8459 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/07/2025 FR0012435121 11,156 21.8446 AQEU
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/10/2025 FR0012435121 102,830 22.2061 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/10/2025 FR0012435121 61,341 22.1797 CEUX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/10/2025 FR0012435121 14,015 22.1874 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/10/2025 FR0012435121 11,553 22.1874 AQEU
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/11/2025 FR0012435121 103,759 22.0641 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/11/2025 FR0012435121 64,681 22.0110 CEUX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/11/2025 FR0012435121 14,446 22.0131 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/11/2025 FR0012435121 11,932 22.0140 AQEU
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/12/2025 FR0012435121 106,990 21.9867 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/12/2025 FR0012435121 68,984 21.9772 CEUX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/12/2025 FR0012435121 14,975 21.9767 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/12/2025 FR0012435121 12,162 21.9742 AQEU
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/13/2025 FR0012435121 107,515 21.7655 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/13/2025 FR0012435121 70,262 21.7614 CEUX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/13/2025 FR0012435121 17,504 21.7644 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/13/2025 FR0012435121 11,864 21.7632 AQEU
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/14/2025 FR0012435121 102,110 21.9335 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/14/2025 FR0012435121 70,954 21.9517 CEUX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/14/2025 FR0012435121 17,525 21.9491 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 03/14/2025 FR0012435121 12,177 21.9452 AQEU
  Total 1,347,320 21.8886  

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 30th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2024.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


