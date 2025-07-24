|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
24.07.2025 14:40:09
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend
|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
24 July 2025
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)
Interim dividend
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK confirms its first quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2026, relating to the quarter ended 30 June 2025, of 1.5 pence per share will be paid on Friday 29 August 2025 to shareholders on the register on 1 August 2025, and designated as a property income distribution (“PID”).
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|DIV
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|396907
|EQS News ID:
|2174352
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
