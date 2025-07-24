Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’052 -0.2%  SPI 16’825 0.0%  Dow 45’010 1.1%  DAX 24’334 0.4%  Euro 0.9337 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’365 0.4%  Gold 3’358 -0.9%  Bitcoin 94’209 0.3%  Dollar 0.7953 0.4%  Öl 69.2 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526BACHEM117649372Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Barry Callebaut900296
Top News
Ceconomy-Aktie springt hoch: Entscheidung über Übernahmeangebot aus China rückt wohl näher
Deutsche Bank-Analyse: Warburg Research bewertet Deutsche Bank-Aktie mit Hold in neuer Analyse
Bellevue-Aktie dennoch in Grün: Bellevue Group erleidet Gewinneinbruch
Medacta-Aktie gibt Gas: Studie liefert positive Daten zu Kniegelenkersatz
KI-Wert mit besserer Performance als NVIDIA-Aktie - und kaum jemand weiss davon!
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.07.2025 14:40:09

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

Custodian REIT
0.81 GBP -0.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

24-Jul-2025 / 13:40 GMT/BST

 

 

24 July 2025

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

 

Interim dividend

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK confirms its first quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2026, relating to the quarter ended 30 June 2025, of 1.5 pence per share will be paid on Friday 29 August 2025 to shareholders on the register on 1 August 2025, and designated as a property income distribution (“PID”).

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross – Managing Director

Ed Moore – Finance Director

Ian Mattioli MBE DL – Chairman

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Deutsche Bank (formerly Numis Securities)

 

Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.DBnumis.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 396907
EQS News ID: 2174352

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?