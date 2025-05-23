CHANGES IN HARVIA PLC’S OWN SHARES

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
HARVIA PLC          STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                     23 May 2025 at 2:00 p.m. EEST


The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Harvia Plc resolved on 8 April 2025 that 40 per cent of the total monthly remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in company shares purchased at a price determined in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd or via a share issue. The rest of the total monthly remuneration is paid in cash to cover the taxes arising from the remuneration.

Harvia Plc, has today transferred 1.555 own shares held by the company to the members of the Board of Directors without consideration as part of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, in order to implement the decision of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The number of shares to be transferred to the members of the Board of Directors has been calculated by converting approximately 40% of the total monthly remuneration of a member of the Board of Directors into shares at the volume weighted average price of the share on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 21 May 2025.

The transfer of own shares is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 8 April 2025.

After the transfer of shares, Harvia Plc holds 3.800 own shares.

HARVIA PLC

Further information
Matias Järnefelt, CEO
Tel. +358 40 5056 080


Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com