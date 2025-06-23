Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.06.2025 00:03:35

Carnival Taps DXC To Overhaul Global IT Infrastructure Across Fleet And Operations

DXC Technology
29.20 CHF 13.17%
(RTTNews) - DXC Technology (DXC), a Fortune 500 global IT services provider, has entered a multi-year agreement with Carnival Cruise Line to manage and modernize the cruise line's technology infrastructure.

The partnership aims to support both guest experiences and operational needs across Carnival's global fleet, ports, and offices.

Under the agreement, DXC will provide scalable and secure IT services including infrastructure operations, workplace support, IT service management, and cybersecurity. These services will be tailored to enhance employee productivity and ensure a connected, consistent experience for the millions of passengers Carnival serves annually.

Carnival's Senior VP and CIO, Sean Kenny, stated that DXC's technical expertise and commitment align with the company's long-term vision. He emphasized that the investment in technology will strengthen Carnival's ability to deliver exceptional experiences across its 29 ships and shore-based teams.

DXC will oversee Carnival's entire IT infrastructure, onboard systems, shoreside offices, and port facilities, using an employee-focused approach. The goal is to improve operational resilience, minimize technology disruptions, and streamline IT processes across the company's global footprint.

Monday, DXC closed at $14.63, up 2.88%, and is trading after hours at $14.80, up 1.16% on the NYSE.