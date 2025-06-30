

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG announced changes to its Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting

June 30, 2025 - AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (“ACAG” or the “Company”), an international applied technology group headquartered in Vienna and listed in the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG, announced changes to its Supervisory Board, following its Annual General Meeting held on June 24, 2025.

Pursuant to previous announcements dated May 13 and June 25, 2025 of the Company, Mr. Nikolaos Lykos and Prof. Stefano Brusoni were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting held on 24.06.2025. Their term will run until the end of the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the discharge of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2026.

Following this election, the Supervisory Board now consists of four members: Mr. John Costopoulos, DDr. Martin Wagner, Mr. Nikolaos Lykos, and Prof. Stefano Brusoni.

The Company is pleased to welcome the Vice rector and Professor of Technology and Innovation Management at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich), Prof. Stefano Brusoni, to its Supervisory Board. Prof. Brusoni brings extensive academic experience in the fields of innovation, artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and decision-making in complex environments, which are highly relevant to the strategic direction of the Group.

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,400 people and is publicly traded on both the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG.

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna

Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director

Tel.: +43 (1) 61065 – 357

E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

Athens Exchange (main market)