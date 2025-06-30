Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’937 -0.4%  SPI 16’550 -0.3%  Dow 43’929 0.3%  DAX 23’947 -0.4%  Euro 0.9341 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’314 -0.2%  Gold 3’286 0.4%  Bitcoin 85’092 -1.7%  Dollar 0.7955 -0.4%  Öl 66.6 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Amrize143013422Partners Group2460882
Top News
Darum herrscht bei US-Dollar, Euro und Franken wenig Bewegung
WACKER CHEMIE-Aktie in Rot: Aufsichtsrat verlängert Vertrag von Vorstandsmitglied Kirsten bis 2031
Lufthansa-Aktie steigt: EU erlaubt Lufthansa Einstieg bei Airbaltic mit Minderheitsanteil
Droneshield-Aktie stoppt Rally trotz Millionenauftrag vorerst
Tesla-Aktie: Elon Musk kündigt Durchbruch bei Roboter Optimus Gen 3 an
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.06.2025 16:55:33

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG announced changes to its Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS
5.21 EUR -0.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS-Media / 30.06.2025 / 16:55 CET/CEST

 

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG announced changes to its Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting

 

June 30, 2025 - AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (“ACAG” or the “Company”), an international applied technology group headquartered in Vienna and listed in the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG, announced changes to its Supervisory Board, following its Annual General Meeting held on June 24, 2025.

Pursuant to previous announcements dated May 13 and June 25, 2025 of the Company, Mr. Nikolaos Lykos and Prof. Stefano Brusoni were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting held on 24.06.2025. Their term will run until the end of the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the discharge of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2026.

Following this election, the Supervisory Board now consists of four members: Mr. John Costopoulos, DDr. Martin Wagner, Mr. Nikolaos Lykos, and Prof. Stefano Brusoni.

The Company is pleased to welcome the Vice rector and Professor of Technology and Innovation Management at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich), Prof. Stefano Brusoni, to its Supervisory Board. Prof. Brusoni brings extensive academic experience in the fields of innovation, artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and decision-making in complex environments, which are highly relevant to the strategic direction of the Group.

 

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,400 people and is publicly traded on both the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG.

 

Issuer:   AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

 Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna

 Austria

Contact person:             Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director

Tel.:                                 +43 (1) 61065 – 357

E-Mail:                             investors@austriacard.com

Website:  www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s):   AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

   Athens Exchange (main market)



End of Media Release

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Key word(s): Research/Technology

30.06.2025 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
E-mail: marketing@austriacard.com
Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/
ISIN: AT0000A325L0
WKN: A3D5BK
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2162708

 
End of News EQS Media

2162708  30.06.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten