28.05.2025 13:45:00

Arcadis nominates Robert Swaak to its Supervisory Board

Arcadis NV
57.41 CHF 3.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Arcadis nominates Robert Swaak to its Supervisory Board

Amsterdam, 28 May 2025 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, nominates Robert Swaak for appointment to the company’s Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

The Supervisory Board is submitting a non-binding nomination for the appointment of Robert Swaak as member of the Supervisory Board at the extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 10 July 2025.

If appointed, Robert will succeed Deanna Goodwin as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee upon her retirement in 2026. Deanna’s third term comes to an end after the annual General Meeting in 2026, and she has informed the company that she is not available for reappointment.

Having most recently served as the CEO of ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Robert Swaak played a pivotal role in streamlining the bank’s operations while embedding sustainability at the heart of its strategy. Prior to ABN AMRO, Robert held several senior leadership roles at PwC, including Global Relationship Partner and CEO of PwC Netherlands. During his tenure, he gained extensive experience in governance, corporate transformation, and stakeholder engagement, all of which are critical for overseeing Arcadis’ strategic ambitions.

If appointed, Robert Swaak will serve a four-year term beginning immediately after the extraordinary General Meeting and continuing through the 2029 annual General Meeting. He will join the Audit and Risk Committee, the Sustainability Committee, and the Remuneration Committee, and will succeed Deanna Goodwin as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee upon her retirement in 2026.

Michiel Lap, Chair of the Supervisory Board: "In drafting our profile for Deanna Goodwin’s successor we emphasized outstanding financial expertise and a proven track record in financial management, governance, and risk management. Robert Swaak’s proven leadership in both corporate and financial sectors make him a strong candidate for this role. His focus on client-centricity and sustainability resonates strongly with Arcadis’ mission to improve quality of life by delivering sustainable solutions for natural and built assets.”

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Christine Disch | +31 (0)615376020 | christine.disch@arcadis.com
Investor calendar: https://www.arcadis.com/en/investors/investor-calendar

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the world’s leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are more than 36,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and in 2023 reported €5.0 billion in gross revenues. www.arcadis.com

Attachment


