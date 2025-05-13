13 May 2025

Appointment of new Non-Executive Director

Admiral Group plc ("Admiral”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paola Bonomo as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 12 May 2025.

Paola brings with her a wealth of international leadership experience in strategy, digital technology, and transformation. She spent 14 years in strategy consulting with McKinsey, specialising in technology and telecommunications. Paola spent 10 years in operational leadership roles in digital, including senior positions at eBay, Vodafone, and, latterly, Facebook where Paola was the Global Marketing Solutions Regional Director for Southern Europe.

Paola was a Non-Executive Director of AXA Assicurazioni S.p.A., the Italian operating entity of the AXA Group, from 2014 until April 2025 and had been a member of its Audit, Internal Control and Risk, and Remuneration Committees.

Paola is currently a Non-Executive Director of FAAC S.p.A., an international group providing access automation, parking and access control solutions. Further, Paola is a Non-Executive Director of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (INWIT), the leading Italian telecommunications tower operator. Further, Paola serves as Vice Chair of Italian Angels for Growth, where she is an angel investor and advisor to digital startups.

Paola has extensive board experience in both public and private companies, holding recent Non-Executive Director roles in a number of digital, telecoms, and retail companies. Paola has recently been a Non-Executive Director of Telecom Italia, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, where she chaired the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, stepping down in 2024. She was a Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit Committee at Crystal Peak Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, leaving this position in 2023. Paola was also a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees at Piquadro S.p.A., a fashion group operating a portfolio with brands Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, leaving in 2022.

Paola holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a degree in business administration from Università Commerciale Luigi Bocconi, Italy.

Mike Rogers, Chair of the Admiral Board, said:

"I am pleased to appoint Paola to the Board. She has significant knowledge of the international financial services sector and extensive experience in digital transformation, gained whilst working for several well-known consumer-facing brands. Paola has achieved a lot of success in her executive and non-executive roles, and I believe that her insights will prove valuable as the Group continues to deliver against its strategy.”

Paola Bonomo, incoming Non-Executive Director, said:

"I am honoured to be joining Admiral’s Board. Admiral has established itself as a leading personal lines insurer in the UK by focusing on data to better understand and anticipate customers’ needs. I am looking forward to working with the rest of the Board and the management team to support the Group’s ambition to deliver long-term sustainable growth in its businesses in the UK and Mainland Europe.”

Milena Mondini de Focatiis, CEO of Admiral Group, said

"On behalf of all my colleagues I would like to welcome Paola to Admiral. The Group continues to evolve, and I look forward to working with Paola and the rest of the Board to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our growing customer base.”

Effective on 12 May 2025, Paola will be appointed to the Admiral Group Remuneration Committee. From 12 May 2025 the members of the Remuneration Committee will be Karen Green (Chair), Justine Roberts, Mike Brierley and Paola Bonomo.

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.6R. In accordance with LR 6.4.8R, the Company confirms that there is no further information to be disclosed in terms of LR 6.4.8R (1) to LR 6.4.8R (6) inclusive in respect to Paola Bonomo.

Notes to Editors

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc is a leading FTSE 100 financial services company offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance as well as personal lending products. Established in 1993 in the UK, the Group now has offices in Canada, France, Gibraltar, India, Italy, Spain, and the US.

For further information please contact:

Media:

Addy Frederick Addy.Frederick@admiralgroup.co.uk