20.05.2025 19:11:44

Annual Report and Accounts

ICG Enterprise Trust
12.58 GBP 0.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company”)

20 May 2025

Annual Report and Accounts 2025

The Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025 have today been sent or otherwise made available to shareholders and published on the Company's website at: https://www.icg-enterprise.co.uk

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.1R and 6.4.3R, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

  • Annual Report and Accounts 2025
  • Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025
  • Proxy Form for the 2025 Annual General Meeting
  • Proposed New Articles of Association

The Company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held at Procession House, 55 Ludgate Hill, London, EC4M 7JW, on Tuesday, 24 June 2025 at 3:30pm.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395