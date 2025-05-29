Announcement Regarding the Publication Date of the Audited Annual Information for 2024

The company under restructuring, AUGA group, AB, code 126264360, address: Konstitucijos Ave. 21C, Vilnius (hereinafter – the Company), announces that it plans to publish its audited annual information for the year 2024 no later than June 30, 2025.

The delay in publishing the audited financial statements is due to the significant workload of the Company and its group of companies (hereinafter – the Group), arising from the continuous and consistent need to provide documents and information related to the financial and economic indicators of the Company and the Group, their changes, the operations of the Company and the Group, and other matters in the restructuring cases of 18 Group companies. Additionally its important to note that, in parallel, work is ongoing with the creditors and participants of these Group companies on the preparation of restructuring plans, as well as on their upcoming consideration and approval. Moreover, in the context of the audit, companies with restructuring status require a more detailed assessment of intercompany obligations and investments.

As mentioned in the earlier announcement today, this simultaneous execution of the audit and certain Group company restructuring processes is temporary. After the stage of approval of the restructuring plans concludes, the Company will make every effort to ensure timely provision of information to investors, while closely following the goals of its cost reduction programme.

