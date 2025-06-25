Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.06.2025 00:02:24

Singapore Industrial Production Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Thursday release May figures for industrial production, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Output is expected to sink 2.5 percent on month and rise 2.6 percent on year after climbing 5.3 percent on month and 5.9 percent on year in April.

Hong Kong will provide Maya data for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were up 15.8 percent on month and exports jumped 14.7 percent for a trade deficit of HKD16.0 billion.

Top-Rankings

KW 25: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 25: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 25: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

