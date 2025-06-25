|
26.06.2025 00:02:24
Singapore Industrial Production Data Due On Thursday
(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Thursday release May figures for industrial production, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Output is expected to sink 2.5 percent on month and rise 2.6 percent on year after climbing 5.3 percent on month and 5.9 percent on year in April.
Hong Kong will provide Maya data for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were up 15.8 percent on month and exports jumped 14.7 percent for a trade deficit of HKD16.0 billion.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWaffenstillstand scheint zu halten: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street beenden Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch nach oben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}